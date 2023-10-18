Traveling to Wisconsin for the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, the Wolverines faced a deep field of teams, most of whom will contend for a national title in about a month and a half. Even with such a competitive field, the Michigan men’s cross country team got the championship season rolling with a strong performance of its own.

Finishing 37th overall and first for the Wolverines, graduate student Tom Brady ran 24:01.5 for the eight kilometer race and graduate student Nick Foster followed at 73rd in 24:15.3. The 14-second time difference, although relatively small in the sphere of cross country races, led to a 36 place difference between Michigan’s top finishers as the Wolverines finished 15th as a team.

This place difference in just 14 seconds highlights the depth of the field at the meet the team competed in on Friday.

“The top 20 teams in the nation were trying to score points (at the meet) towards qualifying for the national championships,” Brady said. “We’re pretty satisfied with our team’s finish.”

Such distant placing continued to be the case for Michigan’s next finishers, including sophomore Luke Venhuizen who finished at 100th with a time of 24:22.0, just seven seconds but 27 places behind Foster.

Although the place differences appeared stark, they show improvement from the beginning of the season and highlight the depth the Wolverines can bring into the championship season. The competitive experience also provides value to a group of runners looking to sharpen as the season progresses.

“We saw our depth increase a little bit at this race,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “We added a couple of pieces into the lineup that we hadn’t yet, and the guys just ran with a managed, controlled effort. I think that sets us up well to try and win a Big Ten Championship.”

The Wolverines’ 15th place finish, ahead of Big Ten teams Wisconsin and Michigan State, still wasn’t enough as they fell behind highly ranked national contenders. So, the team score didn’t necessarily highlight the improvement Michigan has seen throughout the season.

Such improvement was shown in the rest of the finishing lineup for the Wolverines, with sophomore Caleb Jarema finishing close behind Venhuizen at 113th with a time of 24:25.4. Freshman Nathan Lopez ran a 24:38.7 at 144th place for Michigan’s next finisher.

“A couple of our younger guys got some valuable experience,” Sullivan said. “That will go a long way to help them in a couple of weeks. I think we set ourselves up well this weekend.”

The Wolverines also had teammates compete in the B race, with that lineup finishing second out of 10 team scores, including over Penn State. Junior Anthony Hancock was the first Michigan runner to cross the line, placing fifth overall with a time of 25:07.2.

Following Hancock was senior Jack Spamer who finished 19th in 25:27.1. These performances, when considered among those in the championship race, can set the Wolverines up well throughout the next few weeks as the Big Ten Championship approaches.

“We have to be willing to risk it all (at the conference championships),” Brady said. “We’re going to be underdogs and I really want to just go into the meet as a team and try to win.”

Going in as a team will likely start with practice in the next few weeks as meet day approaches. With valuable lessons learned from the Nuttycombe, Michigan has areas to work on before its next competition.

“I think there’s a lot of potential that we didn’t really capitalize on at the two- or six-kilometer marks,” Brady said. “We were in a tough place at that point so I think that’s somewhere we can really look to improve, but I think this was a positive result that showed we’re heading in the right direction.”

This direction will take the Wolverines to the Eastern Michigan Fall Classic this Friday, which will provide some race experience and continue to get the ball rolling for those still looking for added reps. But for the Big Ten lineup, their next competition will be the conference championships, where they hope to build off the Nuttycombe Invitational and put their experience together.