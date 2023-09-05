The Michigan men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their 2023 season at the Michigan Open on Friday. A five kilometer race, the Open was shorter than what the Wolverines will face during the rest of the season, but nonetheless showed both teams’ starting points.

These starting points provide a base that Michigan can build upon, with performances from across the men’s and women’s rosters. The Wolverines were led by senior Kayla Windemuller on the women’s side, and by fifth-year senior Tom Brady on the men’s side.

“I thought that for the most part, we trained well,” Michigan women’s coach Mike McGuire said. “People went out and performed the way they prepared. We just want to get a competitive benchmark established here and overall we did a good job with that.”

Windemuller finished first overall and helped establish the competitive benchmark her team was looking for. Her time of 17:21.0 barely edged out senior teammate Samantha Saenz, who finished second with a time of 17:21.6. Both times show the potential of the team for a fast and competitive season.

The Wolverines then flashed their depth with redshirt freshman and Purdue transfer Lani Bloom finishing third with a time of 17:52.0, followed by sophomore Samantha Hastie and redshirt freshman Rylee Tolson with times of 18:07.9 and 18:11.4, respectively.

The Michigan women also ran athletes unattached in their debut races, including freshmen Hannah Pricco, who finished sixth, and Colleen Jones, who finished seventh. While the Wolverines are still finalizing their roster, these initial performances highlight the benefits of such depth with the entire roster finishing well.

“We had a couple of freshmen on a test run,” McGuire said. “We’ll review putting them in uniform. We also had Lani Bloom, our third runner, running her first race in two years.”

The men’s team saw similar performances from underclassmen, also presenting the depth of the team in the first race of the season. While Brady and fifth year senior Nick Foster took first and second place with times of 14:58.8 and 14:59.0 respectively, four unattached, underclassmen followed within 15 seconds to claim the next four spots.

One of the four was redshirt freshman Ian Hill, who took sixth with a time of 15:13.9. He supported the performances of the first five runners and also added to the depth of his team’s roster. Both the men’s and women’s results at the meet put the season’s potential on full display, but also showed what Michigan hopes to improve on as the season continues.

“We have a time that we call a time gap between our first score and fifth score,” McGuire said. “We’d like to keep that gap condensed because that smaller gap lowers the team score. The key is whoever gets the team started, it’s a matter of bringing people in after that.”

Although the time gap wasn’t large for either team in the opener, the goal to lessen it remains. The women look to leaders like Windemuller to start pursuing this goal.

“I think the biggest thing (to build on) is just making sure that we’re closing the gaps,” Windemuller said. “I think bringing runner number seven up closer to where runner number one is is something we just want to keep getting better at.”

The depth of the team is also clear to Windemuller, who hopes such potential can also be built on as the season progresses.

“It’s a relatively young team,” Windemuller said. “I think that’s exciting because hopefully a lot of girls step up. I think, especially for me, it’s made me want to do a good job and keep leading the girls to a spot where we’re happy, where the whole team will be (happy).”

Such leadership will be crucial as the season continues with the Michigan women facing tough opponents in every race and following a season that saw a second place finish at the Big Ten Championships. The men’s team faces a similar challenge with its schedule and also following a second place performance at last year’s conference championship.

Both the men’s and women’s team performances at the Michigan Open highlighted the depth of each team by sweeping the board in both races. Now the challenge facing the Wolverines is how to build upon such potential throughout the season.