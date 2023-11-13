Sometimes hard work isn’t enough.

In a season defined by unwavering dedication and incremental progress, the Michigan women’s cross country team faced a poignant setback as it fell just short of securing a spot in the top three at the Great Lakes Regional in Madison, necessary for qualification to the NCAA Championships. Instead, it came in at fourth, narrowly missing its coveted goal.

“To be honest, we’re pretty disappointed,” graduate student Kayla Windemuller said. “We had a better experience with Big Ten’s a couple weeks ago, it was one of our best performances. So we just wanted to build on that momentum.”

Coming off a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships two weeks prior, the Wolverines sought to harness their impetus. However, No. 9 Notre Dame and Big Ten powerhouses No. 14 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin proved to be Michigan’s roadblocks for sustaining its positive trend.

“We just needed to be able to be ready to face a lot of competition and we just didn’t quite have that today,” Windemuller said. “We especially wanted to hang with Wisconsin, and unfortunately, we just weren’t there.”

While the team just missed the mark, Windemuller placed eighth out of 231 runners, coming in at 20:35.7 to punch an individual spot in the NCAA Championships in Charlottesville on November 18th.

Windemuller spearheaded the fourth-place effort, commencing the first 2000 meter split in 15th position. However, true to her consistent performance, she continued to make strides by improving five spots through the next 2000 meters, placing her in the top 10 by the 4000 meter mark. Fellow graduate student Samantha Saenz stayed close behind, posting a 20:53.1 to earn 17th overall with All-Region honors, just one spot short of joining Windemuller at the NCAA Championships in Charlottesville.

Despite a disappointing result, the Wolverine’s found plenty of encouraging silver linings.

“I think we have a lot of positives to take away from the season,” Windemuller said. “As a whole, we grew a lot. And after (today) we learned that we still have a lot to improve on. … As far as team culture goes, we are in a really good spot, so (improvement) will happen.”

Michigan cross country’s longtime coach Kevin Sullivan has likewise felt the team culture has grown and flourished:

“(With our team culture), the groundwork is done,” Sullivan said. “And that can help as you’re a team that’s trying to improve their performance. We still have high hopes going forward.”

Following an unsatisfactory end to the season, this groundwork provides flashes of positivity that the team hopes will rebuild confidence going into the spring track season.

But for now, Windemuller gears up to join the nation’s top runners next Saturday as an individual. And while she won’t bring the rest of the Wolverines with her, Windemuller will hope to take home some hardware for Michigan.