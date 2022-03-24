With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, the Michigan baseball team needed a hit to spark its offense. Down 8-2, a run would have been crucial as the game approached the halfway point.

While sophomore first baseman Dylan Stanton took a big swing, his pop-fly to end the inning summed up the Wolverines’ dismal evening, where Michigan (11-9) fell to Xavier (9-13), 8-2.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich chose to have a bullpen game due to the volume of games played this past week — three games this past weekend, with three more on tap this upcoming weekend. While the bullpen pitched well over the weekend in the Wolverines’ sweep against Dayton, Wednesday told a different tale.

“Today we just got off to a bad start,” Bakich said. “It’s my responsibility to have the team ready, and we just didn’t look ready to go.”

Senior left-hander Walker Cleveland struggled in his second start in two weeks, giving up four runs, four hits and three walks in 2.1 innings. With the Wolverines down 4-2, Bakich turned to the bullpen early, inserting sophomore right-hander Ahmed Harajli, who quickly walked two batters, leading to his own early exit. While sophomore left-hander Logan Wood got Michigan out of the inning, the fourth inning didn’t go his way.

Wood gave up a lead-off single, hit the next batter, threw a wild pitch and allowed a homerun and a single before recording an out. A double shortly after that sent him to the dugout.

“The first four innings weren’t good for us,” Bakich said. “They scored eight runs in the first four innings. They hit the ball (really well). And we had a few plays that (we) probably could have done a little bit better on.”

Compounding matters, Michigan wasn’t its usual self at the plate, either.

While junior right-fielder Clark Elliott stayed hot with three hits, he was one of just four Michigan batters to record a hit all game. The team stranded 13 runners on base, missing its opportunities to get back into the game.

“Unfortunately for us, today was one of those days where we hit a lot of balls hard right at people,” Bakich said. “I was totally fine with the quality of our at-bats. Our quality at bat percentage was actually really high. Just had a lot of those balls right at people, and we left 13 runners on base. We couldn’t quite hit the ball and capitalize.”

With Michigan’s Big Ten slate starting Friday at Nebraska, the Wolverines have a lot to figure out. They have the recipe for a dangerous team when the offense and pitching show up. The issues that keep the Wolverines grounded are games like Wednesday, where neither the bats nor the arms performed at the level they needed to be.

And if Michigan wants to be a College World Series-caliber team, it needs to be more consistent on both sides of the game.