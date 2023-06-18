Life is a blank canvas. For rising sophomore swimmer Ella Jo Piersma, her parents gave her the tools necessary to fill that canvas.

Ella Jo’s parents, John Piersma and Rachel Gustin, both swam for the Michigan swim and dive team in the mid-1990s — but they never forced that lifestyle upon their daughter. Ella Jo was set to paint her own picture through academic and athletic success, whatever that may look like.

“I’d like to consider myself a hands-off parent, not a helicopter parent,” John said. “But you want to offer things for your kids when they want to do sports. … Our goal was to just try to guide her and give her the skills and knowledge to make decisions (about her future) on her own.”

Although there was never any pressure to follow in her parents’ footsteps, Ella Jo naturally gravitated towards the same sport through her local summer swim team. That exposure eventually evolved into year-round swimming with her club team.

John also started his career in similar fashion, with what could be described as backyard dual meets against rival neighborhoods in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We had this incredible summer league swim group called the Rocket City swim league,” John said. “And there were little neighborhood pools around the city that had six- to eight-lane 25-yard pools. They’re all outside and they have Wednesday night dual meets and you race against this neighborhood or that neighborhood. And it was the most incredible experience.”

Both Ella Jo and her father gained traction from their summer swim leagues, deciding to join their respective high school teams. For Ella Jo, growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio and competing with Seven Hills High School led to national attention for recruitment.

In her time with Seven Hills, Ella Jo secured six state championships — two in the 100 freestyle, three in the 200 freestyle and one in the 100 butterfly — while also holding the D2 Ohio State High School record in the 100 butterfly.

For the Wolverines, John swam for the National Championship-winning team in 1995 and was named the Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Year his senior year in 1997. He was also a member of Team USA at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, competing in the B Finals of the 200 and 400 meter freestyle.

With both parents swimming for Michigan, and her father proving to be one of the best swimmers in the country, one might think a successful high school career for Ella Jo would automatically lead to a collegiate career with the Wolverines. But, again, the decision was entirely in her own hands.

“I definitely looked around for college, but I decided on Michigan because when I visited I loved the team so much,” Ella Jo said. “… (My parents) never pushed me to go to Michigan or anything like that. They wanted me to find a place that I would love as much as they love Michigan and that just happens to be the same school.”

Courtesy of Ella Jo Piersma.

And that decision paid off, as Ella Jo scored and placed in multiple meets during her freshman campaign with Michigan. Against Oakland and at the First Chance meet, she finished first in the 200 and 100 fly, respectively. She also scored in multiple other meets, including a quad meet against Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Purdue and dual meet against Northwestern.

Already on the road to a successful swimming career, Ella Jo attributes much of her success to the support and methods of her parents. While John considered himself a hands-off parent, summer swim sessions between him and his daughter were common in 2020 when typical practice could not be held due to COVID-19 .

Refining her skills and staying in shape during this time proved valuable for both Ella Jo’s swimming and the relationship between her and her father.

“My dad and I would go to the pool and he would coach me and sometimes we swam together,” Ella Jo said. “I just like that piece of it where your family can still be involved but they also let me do my own thing and let my coaches be my coach.”

After summer swim sessions, Ella Jo continued to use the lessons and practice time with her father to harness her success down the road. Not only would John help directly by swimming with her, showing support at swim meets and continuing his hands-off approach assisted Ella Jo to where she is today.

“My parents have always been my biggest fans,” Ella Jo said. “They always come to my meets and sit in the bleachers to cheer me on. They might not always give me feedback or anything and they leave that to my coach. But if they have something to say they’ll say it and if they think something needs to be fixed they’ll say it, but I always appreciate their feedback and love that they come and watch all the time.”

Now with a successful first year under her belt, Ella Jo can continue to build upon the legacy of her father through competing for a team that has gone through the entire family, while simultaneously building her own legacy. And Ella Jo continues to use the motivation and inspiration of her father to set the bar for the Piersma family.

While John never forced his daughter to swim or go to Michigan, through that came his best lesson — you need to choose your own path in order to successfully fill your blank canvas.