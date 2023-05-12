As the sun begins to crack above the horizon in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, a young Mitch Voit steps off his front porch and onto his own personal baseball diamond. His whole family — and the entire neighborhood — is still asleep, but Voit can’t wait any longer. He paces from the steps of his front porch out to a metaphorical pitcher’s mound and sets himself.

He then turns, takes a deep breath, winds up and fires. The yellow tennis ball flies through the air and pops against the short set of stairs leading up to the porch of his house. It ricochets back at him now standing in a fielder’s stance, ready to scoop the ball back up and return to his mound.

For as long as he can remember, Voit practiced the fundamentals of the game he loves so much on that same ground — alone in his yard throwing balls at his front steps.

“(My dad) showed me (the routine),” Voit told The Michigan Daily. “It was for when he was gone, I would do that. Morning, night, anytime of day, (I’d) wake up the neighbors.”

Voit simply couldn’t wait for his dad or older siblings to be ready to play catch — his love for the game went beyond their schedules. So he did it by himself, molding into the player he is today. As a right-hander and third baseman at Michigan, Voit’s countless balls hurled at that staircase are seen in his play every single day.

When he glides across the field for a dazzling scoop and put-out at first or when he strikes out a batter swinging to end a big inning, the images of his younger self throwing at those stairs and controlling the unpredictable returns flash in the back of his head.

“He follows the same technique, (with) the way he pitches now,” Mitch’s dad, Todd, told The Daily. “He’s really got ice in his veins when it comes to pitching.”

While Voit showed his love for baseball with his neighborhood-waking game, the signs of a young man with immense passion extended far beyond that staircase.

***

At the very beginning of his young career, Mitch played two years up to stay on the same team as his older brother. Logistically, it made more sense for his parents to manage, and he always stayed on the field no matter the level of competition.

And at summer camps — even when Mitch could play with kids his age — it was no different. He never wanted to stop playing, going from the younger kids camp in the morning to badgering the coaches of the older kids camp in the afternoon.

“He would ask the coach, ‘Can I sub?’ and the coach would tell him, ‘No, you’re too young,’ ” Mitch’s mom, Sharon, told The Daily. “He kept going for two weeks and the coach still said, ‘You’re too young’ until the coach was finally like, ‘You’re in.’ ”

Courtesy of Todd Voit

Mitch wanted to spend every waking hour playing baseball. In doing so, he was fully engrossed in the game, on and off the field — taking after his dad who played all of his life.

“I see that in my dad, too,” Mitch said. “You can’t keep a baseball player away from the game.”

Baseball was in his blood from the very beginning. He never wanted to be away from the game, and while playing with his older siblings, he never backed down.

His appreciation for the game was noticed early on when Mitch was pitching in a game against older competition. An older kid knocked a home run off his pitch and started rounding the bases, but at the same time a foul ball came drifting over from another field — and Mitch caught it.

“Mitch is just a heat-seeking missile,” Todd said. “He’s running and running and running and he makes a diving catch. Everybody’s cheering, not for the kid going around the bases but for Mitch catching the (foul) ball.”

Playing against older kids never mattered to Mitch, just playing the game he loves was more than enough.

***

From an early age, his competitive drive paired with his love for the game proved that Mitch was ready to play at a high level. He joined a premier baseball club called Hitters when he was 11 and, under the influence of coach RJ Fergus, he blossomed.

Courtesy of Todd Voit

“I remember him walking into the building as a special kid, you knew that the day he walked in,” Fergus told The Daily.

Despite the glow around him, it wasn’t sunshine and roses at all times with Mitch.

“There was a lot of times where I was like, ‘I can’t believe you made this team,’ there was times during inside in the winter where I said, ‘You might as well hang up pitching, you can’t pitch either. Might as well go play an instrument or something because baseball’s not your thing.’

“And then he just put his head down and got better.”

Playing under Fergus at Hitters from the age of 11 through the end of high school meant that Mitch played with and against some of the best competition in the country — a position he embraced.

Similar to when he would face off against older kids throughout his childhood, competing against the premier baseball players in the nation was nothing strange for Mitch. It was just another day in the office playing the game he loved.

As he advanced with Hitters, he also entered the realm of high school baseball, playing for his hometown school at Whitefish Bay. While the competition was not necessarily as fierce, Mitch took this as another growing opportunity.

“Mitch was always willing to help,” Whitefish Bay coach Jay Wojcinski told The Daily. “Especially with the pitching stuff, things that he and I had talked about, he’d relay to the guys. He was just well advanced, maturity-wise.”

While the technical aspects of baseball were polished at Hitters, Mitch saw the opportunity with his high school team to be the best possible teammate. Taking individual mound visits from his position at third base to calm down a struggling teammate, he helped anyone who asked for it and led by example — both as a teammate and role model.

“When you see the kids in the stands, you gotta remember you were them,” Mitch said. “It’s kind of cool to think about, you look at them and you can just see yourself within them.”

His time at Whitefish Bay grounded Mitch, helping him appreciate everything he gained so far in his career. Seeing younger kids cheer him on and idolize him proved that all the hard work was paying off. The final step in all of that hard work, though, was reaching his final destination.

A destination he set his sights on years earlier.

***

“(My dad) would always say, ‘I’d give the shirt off my back for you to go to Michigan,’ ” Mitch said.

Receiving an excellent education was always at the forefront for the Voit family — far before baseball. Mitch’s dad would always tell him that he needs the best mix of baseball and academics, so early on, Michigan stuck out.

“I was 12 and someone asked me, ‘If you had to go play baseball in college, where would you go?’ ” Mitch said. “I said Michigan, because they have a great baseball program and an amazing education. So you get the best of everything.”

This early realization meant that the decision for Mitch was simple, even as the offers began to roll in during high school. He didn’t care who was coaching, what other recruits were coming or how far from home it was.

Michigan was the place he wanted to be.

Courtesy of Todd Voit

However, that ideology faced turbulence a year ago when former coach Erik Bakich left for Clemson just before Mitch was about to step onto campus as a freshman. But he held strong in his beliefs.

“That’s one of my proudest moments,” Fergus said. “When Erik Bakich left Michigan to go to Clemson, and Mitch said right away, ‘I’m staying at Michigan.’ Because that’s where he wanted to go to school. That shows a lot.”

While his decision is one that some people might question, for Mitch, Michigan was home since he was 12.

***

Now, finally living the dream he foretold as a 12-year-old boy, Mitch is taking the field and stepping into his own as a Wolverine.

The days of begging coaches to put him in and challenging anyone available to a game are gone. Mitch is now right where he always said he would be.

All of the traits that Mitch picked up through his adventure in baseball are still seen on the field today. He picks up his teammates when they’re down, just like he did at Whitefish Bay. He works tirelessly on his craft — whether at third base or on the pitcher’s mound — like he did at Hitters. And he faces off against premier talent without wavering in his ability just like he did growing up. All the experiences have come back and carried Mitch in his collegiate journey.

The full circle moment came for Mitch in his fourth game in college, at the MLB desert invitational against Grand Canyon. After going 1-for-4 at the plate with a strikeout, Voit wasn’t having his best game, just barely getting by. At least, until the eighth inning when he was poised to make his first collegiate pitching appearance.

“It was a really big spot and my introduction to pitching in college baseball,” Mitch said.

It was indeed a big spot, as he entered the game with a runner on and no outs, clinging to a three-run lead. Starting erratically, Mitch allowed a ball to pass and a single to score a runner — but he had been in tough moments like this before. Using his experience, a moment later he earned a critical strikeout on a full count, ending the inning on the next batter. Mitch closed the game with a scoreless ninth, passing the huge test of his first collegiate outing on the mound.

He came up clutch for his team in a spot that he had seen so many times before.

“It was kind of poetic,” Voit said. “I’ve done that so many times before, at all the levels below. And then just to do the same thing in that moment, it was really cool.”

As he stepped off the mound and walked back towards the dugout, successful in his first collegiate pitching endeavor, Voit mirrored that young boy stepping off his front porch to pound tennis balls off the steps and wake up the whole neighborhood.

The hard work had paid off — and he was exactly where he wanted to be, propelled by his unwavering love for the game.