The Michigan baseball team took the field on Friday against rival Michigan State, and all eyes were on one man: Jimmy Obertop.

The senior designated hitter was sidelined all season with an arm injury and made his long-awaited debut Friday afternoon as the fourth batter in the order.

Obertop’s return powered the Wolverines’ offense (20-17 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) to a decisive, 5-3, win over the Spartans (23-12, 6-4), starting the weekend strong against one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

“It energized me,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “To have those at-bats with a veteran hitter and one of the best players in the conference the last couple of years, why wouldn’t we want that?”

Michigan’s offense started out hot and showed no signs of slowing down in the early innings. Starting off strong in the bottom of the first inning, freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim opened the scoring as he blasted a deep RBI triple into center field.

However, a quick response followed from Michigan State, posting two runs in the top of the second inning — but the Wolverines’ offense didn’t falter. Immediately after dropping two runs, they scored three quick runs of their own in the bottom of the second as Kim and graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis both dropped hits into center field to combine for three RBI to retake the lead, 4-2.

Jefferis would finish the game with three hits and two RBI to lead the Michigan offense.

“With (Jefferis), he’s just so steady,” Smith said. “He could go five-for-five or one-for-five and you would not know the difference. That’s what I love about that kid, his mindset is very even.”

After his long awaited return, Obertop finally found his first hit of the season after four innings and three at-bats. And again, following a one-run blast from senior second baseman Ted Burton, Obertop found a gap between the third baseman and shortstop for a single in the bottom of the fourth. While he was stranded on base one batter later, the question of his ability to produce base hits after injury was answered.

“I was pretty even-keeled.” Obertop said. “I’ve been watching from first (base) and it’s slowed the game down a lot.”

The offensive tug-of-war continued into the fifth inning, with the Spartans getting a lead off triple. And a few batters later, a sacrifice fly brought the runner home to bring the score to 5-3. But following a groundout, Rennard escaped once more with the lead, keeping the Wolverines up but in danger of retribution from Michigan State.

After the strong early offensive showings from both sides, the lights went out after the top of the fifth inning. Neither team could score and zero’s hung from the scoreboard despite multiple good opportunities.

The once flaming offenses cooled off just as quickly as they heated up.

With the opportunity to tie or take the lead in the top of the ninth, the Spartans trailed by just two runs as freshman right-hander Mitch Voit took the mound for Michigan. With no runs scored in the three innings prior, Michigan State was in a do-or-die situation.

Despite the opportunity presented, a 1-2-3 inning kept the Spartans in their hitting slump and earned the Wolverines a victory in the opening game of the rivalry series.

“These games just mean a lot because it’s an in-state rival,” Obertop said. “It’s fun being able to start out on this game and I hope we keep winning.”

Taking game one is the goal of every baseball team entering a series, but for Michigan, the cherry on top is getting its most experienced hitter back on the field.