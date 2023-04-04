Freshman year of college is an adjustment period, especially for student-athletes as they learn the ropes and find their place within their team.

And while freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim may still be adjusting off the field, it certainly hasn’t shown on the field yet.

At a time when many freshmen still are searching for their roles, Kim has found his place at the nine slot in the order.

Kim continued his searing start to the season in the Michigan baseball team’s series against Illinois over the past weekend, which earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week as his batting average rose to .455 on the season. He went 5-for-5 on Friday with four RBI and a two-run home run, chipped in three more hits Saturday and finished the weekend 8-for-12 at the plate.

Despite not coming against the top of the conference, weekends like this against Big Ten opponents are a sign Kim is quashing so-called freshman moments and slumps so far this season.

“That’s keeping a level head and not getting too high, too low,” Kim said Sunday. “Just trust in the process and keep trusting what coaches are giving us and going with that.”

This level-headedness has helped Kim produce from ninth in the order, where he has routinely batted this season.

From the outside, having a top hitter bat ninth appears puzzling, but Michigan coach Tracy Smith makes this choice deliberately. He sees significant value in getting runners on base at the bottom of the lineup that the top of the order can drive in.

“It was nice to have him sitting down there at the bottom of the order to get on base for the guys at the top,” Smith said Sunday. “He did a good job of driving some guys, but (I) was really pleased with the way he continues to get better and better each day and much more comfortable.”

Kim’s comfort at the plate, reflected in his monstrous statistics so far, has emphasized his vital role on the team and helped him stay in Smith’s ‘active roster’ lineup. In this fluid format, Smith has made clear that the players set the lineup, not him. That means their performance in games and practices generates the batting order for the subsequent game.

Naturally, having to compete for your lineup spot on a daily basis can be stressful. But Kim’s quality at bats have been key in the coaching staff’s eyes for him getting daily starts in center field. Even when he doesn’t get on base, he works a pitch counts up and stays productive in different ways.

“Every time he’s out there, that’s experience,” Smith said March 26. “… It’s not the home runs, not the 95-mile-an-hour fastball, it’s those little things that if we keep doing the little things like that, give yourself a really good chance to win and it’s fun to see that from (Kim). … As he grows and matures in his game, we loosen the reins on him, but he’s been great for us right now.”

Kim was not an opening-day starter for the Wolverines. He even went hitless in his first start in a loss at UC Irvine. Yet from his next start against Kennesaw State onward, he began to morph into one of the most consistent hitters on the team because of his ability to frequently set the table for the top of Michigan’s batting order.

All from the last spot in the lineup.