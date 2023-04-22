Friday pitching has been the most well-defined facet of the Michigan baseball team in 2023. Junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran assumed the role in the Wolverines’ inaugural matchup in mid-February and hasn’t wavered since — starting all seven series openers this season.

But due to an abnormal pitching strategy last weekend against Rutgers — when O’Halloran exited Friday’s matchup after one inning and then threw six innings on Sunday — Michigan’s ace was unavailable just five days later for the inaugural contest with Michigan State.

“He’s going to pitch for a long time beyond Michigan,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said, referencing O’Halloran’s surging draft prospects due to his conference-leading campaign. “The last thing we want to do is be part of the reason why he wouldn’t. So we wanted to give him the extra day’s rest given what he did last week.”

O’Halloran not on the mound usually means trouble for the Wolverines; last Friday when in a similar spot, the Scarlet Knights piled on 13 runs. Even when O’Halloran provides one of his signature shutdown performances, Michigan often struggles — like in its 3-1 loss to Nebraska on April 7.

But despite a potent Spartan lineup that entered the game leading the Big Ten in batting average, a three-pronged attack of senior right-hander Noah Rennard, senior left-hander Jacob Denner and freshman right-hander Mitch Voit allowed just three runs — propelling the Wolverines to a 5-3 victory while also preserving their best arm.

“That’s what it is supposed to look like,” Smith said. “… Good start, good job of gaping it to get to our closer and good job of Mitch coming in at the end.”

Rennard’s third start of the year — against a powerful, predominantly left-handed Michigan State offense — looked destined to be a high-scoring affair in the early innings. After eluding any runs in the opening frame, despite runners reaching the corners, Renard yielded two in the second behind three Spartan hits; a triple by shortstop Mitch Jebb catalyzed the third Michigan State run and also denoted the 15th combined hit in just the fifth inning.

But Rennard, despite being responsible for surrendering eight of those base knocks and only registering two strikeouts, scattered those hits throughout his 5.2 innings of work, refusing to allow the opponents to string them together for an abundance of runs.

“That’s what (Rennard) is going to do,” Smith said. “He’s going to throw strikes and put balls in play.”

And the five runs supplied by the offense would prove to be more than enough for Denner and Voit.

Denner entered the game in the sixth in a big spot, with two outs and two runners on base, and needed just one pitch to eradicate the Spartan threat. After scoreless sevenths and eights from Denner, Voit needed just five of his own to set the Michigan State hitters down in order in the top of the ninth — capping off a dominant reliever-laden outing that led Michigan to victory.

The win means the Wolverines hold the series advantage, while also preserving their 2.42 ERA-boasting ace.

“Thrilled about today,” Smith said. “Big to get one on Friday. I feel good about Connor going tomorrow. There’s no one I’d rather have out there.”

With Michigan’s seeding and qualification prospects for the impending Big Ten Tournament at stake, a series victory over the third-place Spartans would prove pivotal.

And with O’Halloran set to throw on Saturday, the Wolverines couldn’t be in a better position to make that happen.