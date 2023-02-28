The Michigan baseball team’s top pitchers established their dominance in their second weekend series of the season. Needing only five pitchers to walk away with a two-win sweep, the veterans of the Wolverines’ pitching staff allowed just eight runs and proved essential for the team’s first series victory of the season.

Behind those pitching performances, Michigan (4-2 Overall) defeated Cal State Fullerton (2-4) with scores of 9-5 and 7-3 in a doubleheader Sunday evening. The third game of the series, scheduled for Monday evening, was canceled due to inclement weather in California.

Junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran and junior right-hander Chase Allen got the starts in the two games, O’Halloran surrendering just two earned runs and Allen three. Their performances set the stage for the team’s success.

“We had two great starts out of Chase and Connor,” pitching coach Brock Huntizinger said. “Kind of set the tone, anytime you can go out and get a good quality start.”

O’Halloran gave the Wolverines a strong showing, going 6.2 innings with six strikeouts, and the team’s run support proved vital for keeping him on the mound. A three-run home run in the top of the fourth from freshman center fielder and Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Greg Pace Jr., broke a 1-1 tie and put Michigan up for good.

“It’s big when you have a bad inning and, you know what, it’s a tie game or you can go ahead,” Huntzinger said. “I think kinda that’s what we’re seeing, is a little bit of back and forth early … and if we can just stay in it, then that offense is gonna get going.”

O’Halloran led the Wolverines to a 5-2 lead before handing it over to his reliever, senior right-hander Noah Rennard. Rennard closed out the seventh inning and, just as O’Halloran, was supplied with more runs. A three run inning in the top of the eighth ballooned the lead to 9-2, which made Rennard’s one earned run fairly insignificant.

Graduate right-hander Eamon Horwedel closed out the game for Michigan, allowing just two earned runs himself and bringing the final score to 9-5. With three total Titans runs through the first eight innings, the Wolverines’ offense had plenty of room to get to work with multi-run leads – and in the first game it showed the support it can give to good pitching.

That good pitching wasn’t hard to find, but it was hard to recognize from the weekend prior. In Michigan’s Feb. 17 matchup with Michigan State, Allen went just 3.2 innings, gave up five hits and let in two runs. Just over a week later, he almost went the distance – eight innings, 10 strikeouts and no walks.

“(Allen), he struggled against Sparty in Arizona, we kinda talked, you know, ‘hey man you just gotta trust your stuff and go after them, you’re good,’ ” Huntzinger said. “He really took to that this week in preparation and it showed … look what happened.”

Allen led Michigan to its first series victory of the season, and like O’Halloran, had the help of hot bats as he fought down the stretch. After one run a piece for Cal State Fullerton in the second and third innings, Allen had his back against the wall, down 2-0.

Then, his team brought him back out into the light. It started with two runs in the top of the fourth off of RBI from freshman third baseman Mitch Voit and redshirt senior catcher Jordan Rogers. Then again in the fifth, the youngster Pace Jr. struck, leading off with a triple which kept the bats going and was followed by three more runs in the inning.

“These two games I would say for me, it was just sticking with my approach and just playing for each other,” Pace Jr. said. “We just have to stay with a strong mindset through the ups and downs.”

After the scoring production started, Allen locked in. He shut out the Titans over the next four innings, eventually ceding just one more in the eighth. It was then time for Voit to step in.

The third baseman and closer for the Wolverines got the job done in the ninth. He faced six batters in the final inning but allowed zero runs to close out Michigan’s 7-3 victory.

While the series was cut short to just two games after rough weather in California, the Wolverines stayed vigilant and came out with its first series victory of the young season. Michigan will try to carry the strong pitching displays that were followed by opportune hitting into its upcoming matchups.