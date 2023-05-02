If there’s one thing that the Michigan baseball team has no shortage of, it’s experience. All season long, the same group has led the Wolverines through every practice and game, providing a foundation for the rest of the team to build upon.

That group? Senior second baseman Ted Burton, senior left fielder Tito Flores and senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop.

And even while each member of Michigan’s leadership team proves vital to the success and future of the program, they each do so in different ways.

Take Obertop, for example. He missed over half of the Wolverines’ season due to injury before returning April 21 against Michigan State. Even while sidelined, Obertop made sure to play his part, coaching his younger teammates and providing a veteran presence they could rely upon.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys and we also have a lot of older guys,” Obertop said Feb. 9. “(We’re working on) continuing what we did at the end of the year last year, just working together as a team. Just helping guys out (in) any way they need.”

And through taking on whatever role asked of him thus far, Obertop has proven ready and willing to lead, even going as far as to support Burton in his return to the plate. By having Obertop’s steady presence in the lineup, pressure to produce has been taken off of the other eight batters. They know what he’s capable of, and Obertop simply taking swings is enough to provide a spark.

“Jimmy is my roommate, my best friend,” Burton said. “ … Whether it’s Jimmy or anyone — but especially Jimmy — I know if I don’t get my job done, Jimmy’s going to pick me up, and vice versa.”

Burton’s mentality translated over to Flores as well in Friday’s loss to Oklahoma State. On the day, Burton had three hits for two RBIs, including a moonshot over the left-field wall to tie the game in the fifth inning. Flores — even while having a streaky season — also made contributions, picking up a home run of his own in the loss, while Obertop continued to shake off the rust with a single.

To put it simply, Michigan coach Tracy Smith loves what he’s seeing. And he credits it all to the seniority of his leadership group.

“Nothing replaces experience,” Smith said. “It’s good to have that. And Jimmy, he’s not even going yet. … But (Burton’s) settled in it looks like to me. I thought he (saw) the ball really well today. And same thing with Tito. Tito’s last week or so has been more like Tito last year. So we’re gonna need these guys down the stretch. And they’re fun for our younger guys to watch.”

And while being fun to watch, it’s clear each senior continues to make their own mark on the program. Right before their eyes, freshmen such as third baseman Mitch Voit and center fielder Jonathan Kim have carved out everyday roles in the lineup, following the lead of their senior mentors. And now, they’re on their way to becoming veterans for the next generation of Wolverines to look up to, just like the mentors before them.