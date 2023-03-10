When the NCAA introduced modifications to its action clock rules ahead of the 2023 college baseball season, fans, players and coaches alike expressed concerns about compromising the integrity of the game.

Introducing a time component into a sport famously dubbed ‘the game without a clock’ and ‘the national pastime’ was a troubling development for baseball’s older demographic.

But don’t count 57-year-old Michigan coach Tracy Smith — a baseball-lifer, involved as a player and coach in college baseball for more than three decades — in with that group.

“I actually like (the changes),” Smith said following the Shriners College Classic this past weekend. “It doesn’t mess too much with the integrity of the game. I like the pace of it. … I don’t have a problem with it at all.”

With the average game time hovering on the wrong side of three hours for several years, Smith recalled significant pace-of-play issues during his previous stint at Arizona State:

“Unbelievably slow games,” Smith said. “Just nonsense going on with dragging games out.”

Smith admitted he was, like others, initially wary of the changes to a rarely prodded-with game. Those changes include placing a limit on the number of clock-resetting pickoff attempts with a runner on base for pitchers and also on a batter’s ability to call time and step out of the box. These rules are an expansion on the 2020 set that initially established the action clock.

“When we first got the new rules, I was like, ‘wait a minute, how is this going to work?’ ” Smith said. “I was probably not a fan until we actually started doing it.”

But Smith has adjusted, reasoning that his flexibility stems from a correspondence with his own coaching philosophy that encourages his pitchers to work quickly.

Smith noted the absence of a physical clock has caused some challenges early in the season by introducing ambiguity into a proposedly hard-line rule. The NCAA will mandate that physical clock starting next year, while schools cut through logistical and infrastructure-related red tape to make that happen.

And it’s not just the coaches. Freshman third baseman and right-handed pitcher Mitch Voit — who retired all 11 batters he faced on the mound on Wednesday afternoon — had similar praise for the evolution.

“The games go faster,” Voit said. “The only thing I don’t like is you can’t call time. You can’t step out of the box and reset. (The pitcher) can hold you in the box for as long as they want.”

Voit’s comments suggesting that the action clock’s benefit skew pro-pitcher — carry more weight when you consider his unique perspective as a two-way player. Voit’s observations are unclouded by the bias that would befall a mere pitcher or batter.

The slow speed of play impacting college baseball’s popularity and viewership is illuminated by the faster-paced softball College World Series final drawing a larger audience than the baseball final for the first time ever in 2022. The NCAA hopes the quicker, more action-oriented games will both draw in new fans and retain current ones — perhaps with a window for adjustment for those accustomed to a meandering viewing experience.

But for Tracy Smith and the Wolverines, the shift to swifter innings is a welcome one.