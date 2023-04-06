Entering the 2023 season, senior second baseman Ted Burton and senior left fielder Tito Flores were the only known commodities at the plate for Michigan baseball.

No other hitter who met the threshold of two plate appearances per game in 2022 was returning and available — due to graduation, the transfer portal, the MLB Draft or injury.

But while Burton has maintained the offensive production that earned him the label of this year’s top infield draft prospect in the Big Ten, Flores stumbled out of the gate — finding himself moved down in the order with his batting average loitering around .200.

That uncharacteristic beginning has been a concern for Michigan coach Tracy Smith; one that was assuaged by Flores’ two-run, three-RBI contribution in Tuesday’s victory over Western Michigan.

“We need (Flores) to get going,” Smith said after the game. “He’s been scuffling a little bit, but he’s had some success here.”

Smith might be underselling it; success is practically all Flores has known while donning the maize and blue.

After the pandemic shortened his freshman season, Flores burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021. Starting all 46 games, he compiled a batting average of .325 and an OPS of .981 — both second on the team behind Burton. Flores also led the team with 14 doubles and 37 RBI, earning him a Second Team All-Big nomination, an impressive feat for his first full year of college baseball.

As a junior, Flores’ career continued on an illustrious path. The definition of reliability, Flores started every contest for the second consecutive year. He increased his power — slugging 11 home runs and driving in 49 runs — while again setting the pace for doubles. Flores was a critical part of the Wolverines’ offense-driven Big Ten Tournament run. He launched a two-run double in the late innings of the semifinals and an eighth-frame home run against then-No. 1 seed Maryland — being named to the all-tournament team for his timely heroics.

But in 2023 thus far, Flores has been mired in an atypical slump, unable to find the consistency that Michigan has become accustomed to.

“(Flores) has been a good player here,” Smith said on March 26, after a game where Flores did not find himself in the starting lineup and instead pinch hit in the later innings. “… He might be pressing a little bit. … But I’ll tell you, there’s nobody I would rather have at the plate in that situation.”

On Tuesday, Flores demonstrated why Smith’s confidence in him is unwavering.

Beginning a bountiful day at the plate, Flores got the Wolverines in the scoring column with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. Two innings later, he drove a two-strike fastball 432 feet over the left-center field wall for a two-run bomb that broke the 1-1 deadlock — becoming solely responsible for all three Michigan runs to that point. In the bottom of the sixth, Flores drew a walk and subsequently scored again.

“Hopefully this kickstarts him,” Smith said. “If we can get his bat going, that’s going to help us.”

Despite Flores’ slow start this year, the Wolverines have found their groove on offense as of late — scoring in the double-digits six times over the last nine games.

But if Tuesday afternoon is any indication, Flores’ bat looks like it might revert back to its old ways and once again serve as a leader in Michigan’s newly-potent lineup.