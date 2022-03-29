As the Michigan baseball team begins its Big Ten schedule, the starting rotation has begun to take shape.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich has outlined five Wolverines he has confidence in as starters. Even though not all of them will start consistently, they all remain potential options.

“We try to define a quality starter as a pitcher who can get us to the seventh inning,” said Bakich. “A lot of the time pitch count determines how far he’ll go.”

Michigan’s pitchers have struggled this season to keep pitch counts — as well as run totals — low enough to complete the first six innings. So that begs the question: how close are the Wolverine starters to fitting Bakich’s definition of a “quality starter”?

Sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran:

O’Halloran has been a workhorse.

He has thrown the most innings of any pitcher on the team, with 30.2. He also put up the longest — and arguably the best — start the rotation has shown this season, an eight-inning, one-run gem against Dayton.

O’Halloran has been Michigan’s most dependable starter. With only one appearance this season in which he averaged more than half a run given up per inning of work, he’s solidified his starting role.

O’Halloran holds a 4.11 ERA through seven starts this season. He has struck out 40 batters — the most on the team — but also walked 12.

Sophomore right-hander Chase Allen:

In contrast to O’Halloran, fellow sophomore Chase Allen has only started a single game in 2022. His lone start was a respectable 5.2 inning outing against UT Arlington early in the season in which he gave up three runs, seven hits, a walk and struck out two.

Since then, Allen has been one of the Wolverines’ more consistent relievers.

He holds a 3.65 ERA, 25 strikeouts and has walked five across 24.2 innings. While nine of his ten appearances have been in relief, he has shown stamina, with multiple appearances lasting more than four innings, leaving him as a potential starting option should he be needed later in the season.

Junior left-hander Jacob Denner:

Denner has tossed the second most innings on the team at 30.1. Across those six starts and one relief appearance, he has accrued a fairly high 5.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts. However Denner has also walked 14 batters, the most on the team.

All in all, Denner has been inconsistent. He has given up runs in every start but the amount has varied wildly. He managed six innings of one-run ball against Kansas State early in the season, and 5.2 last weekend against Nebraska. But he has given up six earned runs in a game twice. Despite this inconsistency, Bakich remains confident in Denner, chalking up his struggles to bad luck with fielding.

“Jake Denner has shown now a few times what his capabilities are,” Bakich said. “He’s probably been the biggest bad luck recipient of any pitcher on our staff. A lot of runs that he’s given up have been on dropped pop ups that got scored as hits instead of errors.”

Like O’Halloran, he is able to eat innings on a higher level than most of the Wolverine pitching staff. But if his “bad luck” proves to be a deeper issue, it could come back to bite Michigan late in the season.

Junior right-hander Noah Rennard:

Rennard, much like Allen, has primarily been a reliever. But he has shown the ability to put up solid starts.

Rennard has started twice this season, and the second one showed real promise. He went six innings against Dayton, giving up only two runs in the process. He also notched an impressive eight strikeouts and only one walk.

Overall, he has a 2.93 ERA, 34 strikeouts and a mere seven walks through 27.2 innings. These numbers give him the team’s best ERA and strikeout to walk ratio.

With those stats, Rennard has established himself as the team’s most versatile arm. He will almost certainly remain the Wolverines most dangerous bullpen weapon, but will be a powerful option should an extra starter be needed.

Junior right-hander Cameron Weston:

Weston is Michigan’s big returning starting arm.

In a solid 2021 he posted a 2.81 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 29 walks over 14 starts and 83.1 innings. So far this season, Weston has been the Wolverines’ most consistent pitcher, but he hasn’t yet had a lights-out performance. Through 27 innings across five starts he has managed a 4.33 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Weston has gone five or more innings in all but his first start, but he has given up multiple runs in all five.

While Weston hasn’t necessarily had a poor start, he has yet to return to his 2021 form. If the Wolverines hope to see late season success, they’ll need him to get back there soon.

***

The cemented starters this season seem to be O’Halloran, Denner and Weston. As the coaching staff continues to experiment, though, more names may be added to that list. Rennard and Allen are the main names to be watched, but even more may emerge.

“Now that we’ve got some consistent midweek games coming up here, that may be an opportunity to give some other guys a shot,” Bakich said.

Guys such as senior left-hander Walker Cleveland, who has already started two midweek games, albeit briefly, going just three and 2.1 innings, respectively.

As the Wolverines enter the mid-season, they’ll need to cement a consistent starting rotation that can be relied on when mid and late season challenges begin rapping on the door.