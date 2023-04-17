Friday pitching has been a strength for the Michigan baseball team all season.

Since his inaugural start against Fresno State on Feb. 17, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran has dominated opposing lineups in series openers, consistently providing memorable performances and propping up an otherwise forgettable pitching staff — accounting for over 20 percent of the innings pitched yet only eight percent of the earned runs.

“Connor has carried the burden for us and done a fantastic job pretty much all year,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said.

He invariably keeps his team competitive, even when the offense stagnates.

“That’s the guy we want out there,” graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel echoed.

But you wouldn’t think that looking at the beginning of Friday night’s contest with Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights ambushed the Wolverines’ ace, pushing four runs across in the bottom half of the first. Before O’Halloran could record three outs, Rutgers had matched his season high for runs allowed.

“(O’Halloran) had a rough start and they got to him early,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith. “… He didn’t have his best stuff and we could see it. The command was a little spotty.”

That uncharacteristic rough start put the Wolverines in a bind. Staring at 26 more innings against the lineup that leads the Big Ten in total hits, Smith was forced to get creative with his managing.

Normally, you would expect the starter to trot back out for the second inning and attempt to mitigate the damage while the offense tries to chip away at the early deficit. But O’Halloran didn’t emerge from the dugout. Junior right-hander Ahmad Harajli toed the rubber, beginning a bullpen-riddled affair for Michigan that ended in a 13-0 Rutgers victory.

Due to the early deficit, formidable opposing pitching in right-hander Christian Coppola and O’Halloran’s struggles — Smith made a deliberate decision to hit eject on Friday and save the Wolverines’ best arm for a more competitive contest.

“You’re weighing all the factors,” Smith said. “You’re looking at ‘Do we have a chance with what they’re throwing on Friday?’ and ‘What are our opportunities to come back?’ … We’re just like ‘We got to roll the dice here.’ ”

That roll of the dice paid off on Sunday.

On Saturday, with a 6-6 score in the top of the fourth inning, weather postponed the contest to the day after. The game resumed in the morning and O’Halloran was back on the mound — and back to his usual form. He went the remainder of game two, providing six full innings while yielding just one earned run; O’Halloran earned the win to complete an unusual two decision weekend.

“The plan worked,” Smith said. “He gave us a tremendous outing today.”

Smith’s unconventional strategy to conserve O’Halloran’s arm was advantageous for Michigan — no matter how well O’Halloran threw after the first inning on Friday, their hitter’s inability to produce a run meant the Wolverines were going to lose.

But on Sunday, his return to form contributed to a victory — and staved off a Rutgers sweep.