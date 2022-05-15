Home runs are exciting in baseball since it’s pretty rare to hit one.

To the Michigan baseball team’s demise, though, Sunday home runs weren’t a rarity for Maryland.

Going into the fifth inning, sophomore right-hander Chase Allen hadn’t given up a run. While the Wolverines started openers the previous two games, Michigan coach Erik Bakich reverted back to his Sunday starter to get back in the win column.

In the fifth, however, the Terrapins came into form. After a leadoff double, third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a two-run homer to get Maryland on the board. From there, the Terrapins tallied five consecutive hits off of Allen, eventually getting Allen out of the game behind back-to-back home runs by shortstop Matt Shaw and designated hitter Ian Petrutz.

But the bleeding did not stop there.

Junior right-hander Noah Rennard came in to relieve Allen, but only lasted three batters himself. While it appeared junior right-fielder Joey Valasquez ended the inning by catching a pop-fly on the warning track, he did not come away with the ball, which drove in another two runs for Maryland — ending Rennard’s outing.

Ultimately, the eight runs scored in the bottom of the fifth inning were too much for the Wolverines (25-24 overall, 10-11 Big Ten) to overcome as it lost 15-10 to the 18th-ranked Terrapins (41-10, 16-5).

Unlike Saturday, Maryland did not control the entire game. As a matter of fact, Michigan got ahead early behind an RBI single from junior catcher Jimmy Obertop in the first inning.

The Wolverines extended their lead in the fourth and fifth innings as well due to an RBI double by senior shortstop Riley Bertram and a sacrifice fly by grad-transfer third baseman Matt Frey.

Nonetheless, this momentum would disappear for Michigan in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Terrapins knocked in eight runs to kick Allen and Rennard from the game.

Senior right-hander Willie Weiss proceeded to enter the game, and while he struck out Shaw to end the inning, he hit and walked a batter in the sixth that led to another run for Maryland.

Sophomore left-hander Logan Wood threw just one pitch in relief of Weiss that resulted in a three-run home run for catcher Luke Shlinger to extend the Terrapins’ lead to 12-4.

To twist the knife even more, Maryland added to its lead in the seventh inning off of another home run by Shaw, his sixth home run of the series.

With the lead exceeding 10 runs, it looked all-but over. Nonetheless, Michigan showed some life in the ninth inning with two RBI doubles by Bertram and Burton that brought the deficit to seven. Following that, junior outfielder Clark Elliott cut the lead even more with a two-run home run of his own.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, it was too late to make an impact in the game.

It’s an equation that Bakich appeared to not figure out this weekend: How to prevent Maryland from scoring.

The Terrapins came into Sunday with the 32nd-ranked batting average in all of Division 1 baseball batting .300 as a team. While Michigan knew that Maryland could hit, the Terrapins pieced off of every pitcher they faced this weekend — even setting school records. In all, every player in the Maryland lineup tallied a hit, with five players hitting home runs.

Now, the Wolverines are in a bind. It doesn’t have a pitcher with a sub 4.00 ERA and still has to face Big Ten leader Rutgers next weekend. Whether it is a matter of coaching or on-field performance, Bakich needs to figure out something quick.