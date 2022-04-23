In the bottom of the second inning, fifth-year center fielder Joe Stewart stepped up to the plate in a tie game. In the top of the inning the Michigan baseball team had surrendered a couple of runs to Ohio State.

Stewart had a clear answer to that challenge from the Buckeyes — an answer he would reiterate all game.

After tying the game at two, the Wolverines still had the bases loaded with two outs. And Stewart took the opportunity to belt the ball to dead centerfield, easily clearing the wall for a grand slam.

Michigan (22-15 overall, 8-3 Big Ten) defeated Ohio State (12-23, 2-10) in resounding fashion on Saturday. Stewart led the way to the 16-13 victory with his staggering eleven RBI performance, which included three home runs — two of which were grand slams.

Looking to rebound from Friday’s loss, the Buckeyes came out swinging.

In the first inning they left two men on, failing to score. However, in the second, they got out to an early lead thanks to a two-out double with the bases loaded, making the game 2-0.

But the OSU pitching did not come out nearly as strong.

A walk and a hit-by-pitch got the first two Wolverines on base. Then a wild pitch got them into scoring position.

A groundout scored junior catcher Jimmy Obertop from third, and a single from fifth-year third baseman Matt Frey allowed junior designated hitter Tito Flores to score from second base with a silky smooth slide into home.

Then, Stewart capped the inning off with a monstrous grand slam, giving Michigan the lead 6-2.

In the third the Buckeyes’ pitching struggles would continue. The Wolverines loaded the bases on three walks, which caused the OSU pitcher to be replaced.

A fourth walk and a single scored another two Michigan runs.

Then Stewart came back up to the plate.

Just one inning removed from his first grand slam, he hit another, sending the ball towering over the left-field wall.

Even then, Stewart was still not done with the Buckeyes. After a scoreless fourth, he came up once again in the fifth. The ball didn’t stand a chance as it too was catapulted well over the left-field wall for a two run homer. That gave Stewart his tenth RBI of the game, and put Michigan up 14-2.

Ohio State got a couple runs back in the top of the seventh, but Joe Stewart stepped up to the plate once again in the bottom of the inning to respond. He slapped an RBI single into left-center field to cap off four straight RBI hits.

Even so, the game was not over yet.

The Buckeyes continued to attempt a comeback. In the bottom of the eighth they loaded the bases and got a grand slam of their own. Freshman right-hander Avery Goldensoph was called in to finish off the buckeyes in the ninth, but Ohio State continued to grind away at Michigan’s lead in the ninth.

The Buckeyes managed to whittle the Wolverines’ lead to just three runs before junior left-hander Jacob Denner managed to finish the job.

Despite a rocky bullpen performance, Michigan survived, and Stewart put on a show to remember.