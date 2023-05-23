After the Michigan baseball team was swept by Ohio State last weekend, the Wolverines finish the regular season and enter the Big Ten Tournament as the sixth seed. Traveling to Omaha, Michigan begins its tournament with a Tuesday morning matchup against No. 3 seed Iowa. The Daily’s baseball beat (Josh Brown, Jack Day, Cole Martin and Sam Novotny) predict the Wolverines’ fate and the outcome of the Big Ten Tournament.

How far does Michigan go?

Brown: Second round of loser’s bracket

This is not the finish to the regular season Michigan had imagined — swept at the hands of a flailing rival in Ohio State. And while the Big Ten Tournament presents a chance for a new season, I think that blank slate will spell the end of the Wolverines 2023 season rather quickly. Facing Iowa right out of the gate is not ideal, as although the Hawkeyes dropped a game to Northwestern over the weekend, they are eager to salt away their at-large candidacy for the NCAA Tournament. Connor O’Halloran has not settled in early in recent games, and that trend will continue as Iowa’s deep batting lineup can pounce from the first pitch. And Michigan’s weak hitting won’t be able to respond right away, sending them back into the same rut they endured in Columbus. The Wolverines will beat Illinois in its first elimination game, with some critical runs scored to back up Noah Rennard on the mound, but will ultimately lose their next game to Indiana on Friday afternoon. In such an up-and-down season, it would be fitting for Tracy Smith’s first year to end at the hands of the team he once coached.

Day: First round.

Connor O’Halloran hasn’t been quite himself as of late, being tagged with losses in three of his last four outings. But even if the Michigan ace can return to his early-and-mid-season dominance — like his nine-frame, one-run-allowed masterpiece against Nebraska on April 7 or his complete game triumph over Michigan State two weeks later — the Wolverines’ offense is reeling recently, scoring 10 or less combined runs in weekends against Minnesota and Ohio State — teams that didn’t even qualify for this upcoming week in Omaha. Season-long catalyst Johnathan Kim — hindered by an injury — has cooled off; the long-awaited return of Jimmy Obertop’s bat hasn’t quite been the storybook redemption arc that Michigan dreamt. Facing an Iowa squad boasting a conference-leading ERA in the opening round won’t help the confidence either. This just isn’t the year for an improbable postseason run like in 2022.

Martin: First round.

Michigan will lose both of the opening games in the Big Ten Tournament, and probably by sizable margins. I’m just not convinced that the Wolverines’ offense is potent enough to keep up with the elite teams in the conference, and they’re already running into Iowa on Tuesday morning. Even if Connor O’Halloran pitches a gem, Michigan has proven it can waste impressive individual performances from its stars, such as when it did earlier in the season against TCU, and in conference play against Nebraska. Besides O’Halloran, the Wolverines have a bunch of question marks in at pitcher and the rest of its roster. Look for opponents to capitalize on their instability in the bullpen and their streaky offense — one which struck out 17 times to a team that didn’t even make the tournament this past weekend — and make Michigan’s stay in Omaha a short one.

Novotny: Second round of loser’s bracket

Michigan got a somewhat lucky draw with Iowa closing out as the three seed to end the regular season. The Hawkeyes lost two of three against the two teams above them in the regular season standings, Maryland and Indiana. Iowa also dropped one game a piece to the bottom four teams in the conference. They are proven to be beatable, and I think that the Wolverines will steal a day-one win. With all of that being said, Michigan is very vulnerable — especially when ace Connor O’Halloran isn’t on the mound following the first game. I expect the Wolverines to come in high off of a big win against the Hawkeyes and come out flat offensively against their next opponent — Illinois or Indiana. They might put up a fight with Noah Rennard on the mound but I still expect a loss. After that, the Wolverines will likely face up against Iowa again and I just don’t see them taking two in a row, especially after two games which will deplete their thin bullpen even more.

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Brown: Maryland

This is the Terrapins’ moment. The Big Ten’s lone ranked team in the country, Maryland just clinched its second straight Big Ten regular season title. And now it’s the Terrapins’ time to finally put it all together in Omaha for their first Big Ten Tournament Championship. Maryland has six hitters batting over the .300 mark, and are led by third baseman Nick Lorusso and shortstop Matt Shaw in the left infield. Shaw is the Big Ten leader in home runs. The Terrapins’ pitching is its weak spot, as all of the three traditional starters have an ERA above 4.50. But they can simply outscore everyone with their overpowering hitting. Maryland won every Big Ten series it played, including taking two out of three at Iowa and sweeping Indiana in Bloomington,. The Terrapins have gone through the thick of the Big Ten and came out unscathed. This year, they will roll into the NCAA Tournament with a new piece of hardware: the Big Ten Tournament trophy.

Day: Iowa

This was a volatile year in the Big Ten conference. While Maryland — the consensus preseason favorite — ended up with the No. 1 seed, the teams at the top of the conference jostled for position all season; the Terrapins didn’t clinch that spot until May 19, aided by a Michigan State victory over Indiana. The pack was so congested that Michigan was still mathematically alive for the crown heading into last weekend against Ohio State — yet regressed to a sixth place finish. So nothing is guaranteed this week in Omaha. That being said, the Hawkeyes possess as dangerous a squad as any — boasting a conference best .750 winning percentage with a win over No. 5 LSU displayed prominently on their resume. They swept Nebraska. Beat Indiana; beat Maryland. While an at-large bid isn’t out of the realm of possibility, Iowa would rather not leave anything up to a committee and just capture the automatic bid awarded to the tournament champion.

Martin: Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are just a gutsy team. I saw it with my own eyes when they took advantage of every opportunity presented to them in a series win against Michigan earlier this season, even if it took them extra innings to pick up a close win against the Wolverines in the opener. Plus, they’ve come in winning six of their last seven games. There’s no time like the present to be hot, and Nebraska will be able to ride its newfound momentum to success. Having four hitters batting above the .300 mark and a team ERA of less than five runs is a recipe for success, especially in such a competitive conference. I expect Nebraska to use every tool it has to its advantage in order to win a tight, gritty tournament.

Novotny: Indiana

The Hoosiers are a team that Michigan avoided in the regular season, but could face quickly in the Big Ten Tournament. This pick for me goes to the importance of good pitching. While Indiana does have some strong bats, its pitching staff led by Ryan Kraft is impressive. Kraft boasts a 2.51 ERA and there are numerous relievers behind him who are also sub-four in ERA. This is important in tournament play as an ace can win you one game, but a deep bullpen can win you the whole thing. The Hoosiers also come from, in my opinion, the easier side of the bracket. They play the seven seed in Illinois first round then get Iowa or Michigan. These are much more favorable matchups compared to teams on the bottom of the bracket like Nebrasa which has a blazing offense or even eight-seed Michigan State which plays above its .500 Big Ten record. Between better matchups with lower seeds, not having to see one seed Maryland until the championship game and having a deep bullpen, I’ve got Indiana taking it all in Omaha.

Bold predictions for Michigan?

Brown: Noah Rennard shoves, giving up two runs over seven innings to carry Michigan to an elimination game win over Illinois.

Day: Wolverines’ offense scores less than 10 combined runs.

Martin: Connor O’Halloran struggles. This past weekend, Michigan coach Tracy Smith said the Wolverines wanted to pull O’Halloran quickly to keep his arm ready for this week. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he struggled immensely against Ohio State in a loss on Friday, surrendering five runs in just 4.1 innings.

Novotny: Michigan’s offense heats up and scores 10+ runs in game one to beat three seed Iowa.

Tournament MVP?

Brown: Matt Shaw of Maryland. He is the Big Ten leader in home runs, slashes a .361 batting average and is Terrapins’ OPS leader. Watch out for a long ball fest by Shaw in Omaha.

Day: Brice Matthews of Nebraska. The shortstop leads the Big Ten in OPS, has blasted 20 home runs and gets on base in nearly half of his at bats. His game-winning two-run blast in extra innings to beat Michigan on April 7 might be fresh on my mind — but Matthews is as safe a pick as any to turn Charles Schwab Field into a personal highlight reel en route to an MVP nod.

Martin: Max Anderson of Nebraska. He’s batting .412 this season and has more RBIs than games played. By 16. Need I say more?

Novotny: Brock Vradenburg of Michigan State. The first baseman stands at a staggering 6-foot-7 and has immense batting stats, hitting .397 with 13 homers. While underdogs as the eight seed, if the Spartans make a run, expect Vradenburg to be at the head of it and earn some honors along the way.