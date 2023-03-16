Ahead of the Michigan baseball team’s first home weekend series of the season starting Friday, The Daily’s beat writers (Josh Brown, Jack Day, Cole Martin and Sam Novotny) predict season outcomes.
Where will Michigan rank in the Big Ten?
Brown: 8
Day: 9
Martin: 7
Novotny: 8
Who will win the Big Ten?
Brown: Maryland
Day: Iowa
Martin: Maryland
Novotny: Iowa
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Brown: Rutgers
Day: Nebraska
Martin: Iowa
Novotny: Rutgers
How far does Michigan go in the NCAA Tournament?
Brown: Don’t make it
Day: Don’t make it
Martin: Don’t make it
Novotny: Don’t make it
Most Valuable Player?
Brown: Connor O’Halloran
Day: Connor O’Halloran
Martin: Connor O’Halloran
Novotny: Mitch Voit
Breakout player?
Brown: Mitch Voit
Day: Mitch Voit
Martin: Mitch Voit
Novotny: Jake Marti
Best statistical hitter?
Brown: Ted Burton
Day: Tito Flores
Martin: Gabe Sotres
Novotny: Gabe Sotres
Winningest pitcher?
Brown: Connor O’Halloran
Day: Connor O’Halloran
Martin: Connor O’Halloran
Novotny: Connor O’Halloran
Biggest win?
Brown: Friday road win at Rutgers with O’Halloran on the mound
Day: at Rutgers
Martin: Oklahoma State, Michigan has three cracks at them and should take at least one
Novotny: Saturday win at Ohio State to make the Big Ten Tournament
Most surprising loss?
Brown: Already happened against Oakland
Day: Oakland
Martin: Northwestern
Novotny: Friday home loss to MSU
Record against MSU?
Brown: 2-2 (already lost to them at the MLB Desert Invitational)
Day: 1-3
Martin: 1-3
Novotny: 1-3
Record against Northwestern?
Brown: 2-1
Day: 3-0
Martin: 2-1
Novotny: 2-1
Record against Ohio State?
Brown: 1-2
Day: 1-2
Martin: 1-2
Novotny: 2-1
Who wins the College World Series?
Brown: LSU
Day: Louisville
Martin: Tennessee
Novotny: Vanderbilt