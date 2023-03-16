Ahead of the Michigan baseball team’s first home weekend series of the season starting Friday, The Daily’s beat writers (Josh Brown, Jack Day, Cole Martin and Sam Novotny) predict season outcomes.

Where will Michigan rank in the Big Ten?

Brown: 8

Day: 9

Martin: 7

Novotny: 8

Who will win the Big Ten?

Brown: Maryland

Day: Iowa

Martin: Maryland

Novotny: Iowa

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Brown: Rutgers

Day: Nebraska

Martin: Iowa

Novotny: Rutgers

How far does Michigan go in the NCAA Tournament?

Brown: Don’t make it

Day: Don’t make it

Martin: Don’t make it

Novotny: Don’t make it

Most Valuable Player?

Brown: Connor O’Halloran

Day: Connor O’Halloran

Martin: Connor O’Halloran

Novotny: Mitch Voit

Breakout player?

Brown: Mitch Voit

Day: Mitch Voit

Martin: Mitch Voit

Novotny: Jake Marti

Best statistical hitter?

Brown: Ted Burton

Day: Tito Flores

Martin: Gabe Sotres

Novotny: Gabe Sotres

Winningest pitcher?

Brown: Connor O’Halloran

Day: Connor O’Halloran

Martin: Connor O’Halloran

Novotny: Connor O’Halloran

Biggest win?

Brown: Friday road win at Rutgers with O’Halloran on the mound

Day: at Rutgers

Martin: Oklahoma State, Michigan has three cracks at them and should take at least one

Novotny: Saturday win at Ohio State to make the Big Ten Tournament

Most surprising loss?

Brown: Already happened against Oakland

Day: Oakland

Martin: Northwestern

Novotny: Friday home loss to MSU

Record against MSU?

Brown: 2-2 (already lost to them at the MLB Desert Invitational)

Day: 1-3

Martin: 1-3

Novotny: 1-3

Record against Northwestern?

Brown: 2-1

Day: 3-0

Martin: 2-1

Novotny: 2-1

Record against Ohio State?

Brown: 1-2

Day: 1-2

Martin: 1-2

Novotny: 2-1

Who wins the College World Series?

Brown: LSU

Day: Louisville

Martin: Tennessee

Novotny: Vanderbilt