In its first home game of the season, the Michigan baseball team was not able to generate the offense necessary to defeat Oakland in a 4-1 loss. The Wolverines’ stagnant bats mustered just two hits through eight innings, digging themselves into a four-run deficit.

After freshman right-hander Kurt Barr allowed three runs in his 4.1 inning start, his freshman counterpart, righty Mitch Voit, entered with a 3-0 deficit. Voit, who is usually used in a closer role, took the mound and shined in his first appearance in extended relief.

Eleven batters entered the box against Voit, and 11 straight batters trotted off the field with nothing to show for it.

“Really it’s just competing in the zone,” Voit said. “Let the guys play behind you, give our team a chance to win.”

But, no level of pitching could help the Wolverines’ bats.

“It’s too easy, we’re too easy right now,” Smith said. “We’re striking out in double digits in baseball games, we don’t give ourselves a chance to win.”

Smith is clear in his stance, that something needs to change. Michigan needs to take pride in its play to escape its cold streak. Despite trailing by three runs throughout a majority of the game, the Wolverines didn’t look competitive. They didn’t manage a single runner past first base throughout the entire game. Unable to get a runner in scoring position, Michigan never posed a threat. Senior outfielder Tito Flores led off the ninth with a solo home-run, but three straight strikeouts sent the Wolverines to their dugout with yet another loss.

The Wolverines’ hitting stats – or lack thereof – showcase the flaws at the plate that this team has had through twelve games. Ending the day with three total hits, three walks, 13 strikeouts, and one total run, Michigan’s statline at the plate tells the story of the game. These measly stats explain why the Wolverines only brought in one run, and as Smith noted, why they need to be better.

Voit, who started for the Wolverines at third base before taking the mound, voiced his confidence in his hope for Michigan to generate offense as the season continues.

“I mean, I trust us as hitters to compete at our fullest,” Voit said. “I know we’re trying and it’s all going to work out.”

Despite the confidence, those improvements have yet to be seen.

Going forward, if the Wolverines can produce stronger hitting, they can be more competitive. A three-run deficit with 18 innings to play with is manageable for most teams, but without getting runners in scoring position, it’s a tall task. On Wednesday, that was too much for the Wolverines. A couple of opportune hits could have managed that deficit, but the Wolverines couldn’t get that done in the home opener.

“That’s not Michigan baseball,” Smith said. “ … That’s my take away from today.”

Getting back to Michigan baseball is what Smith prescribes for his team’s hitting woes, and a strong dosage of improvement is needed to get it out of its hitting slump – or else more results like Wednesdays are likely.