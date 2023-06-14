Senior second baseman Ted Burton has announced via Twitter his decision to transfer to Texas A&M.

Burton spent four years at Michigan and was named to an All-Big Ten team twice in his career, a member of the first team in his sophomore season and the third team this past season. He proved to be a valuable asset to the Wolverines in their first season under coach Tracy Smith, with steady play in the field at second base and a team-high 13 home runs as well.

Burton’s decision to leave Michigan seemed apparent after posting on Instagram following the Wolverines’ season-ending loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but it was unclear until now whether he would transfer or pursue a career in professional baseball with the MLB draft next month.

Burton becomes the first offseason move for Michigan under Smith’s leadership, although with 15 seniors graduating but maintaining eligibility, there is a possibility that others will also seek graduate transfers to play one more year elsewhere.

Burton will leave behind an undeniable hole in the middle infield for the Wolverines. He made numerous standout plays at his position and was one of few hitters to maintain his place in the lineup all season.

Joining the Aggies, who recently ended their season at the hands of No. 6 Stanford in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, Burton will look to contribute to winning baseball in the tough SEC conference.