Entering its weekend series against Illinois, the Michigan baseball team found itself in a litmus test of sorts.

During the Wolverines’ eight-game homestand in which they won six games, Michigan turned its season’s trajectory on its head with a sweep of its first Big Ten opponent, Penn State. But the question was: Could Michigan replicate its newfound success on the road?

The answer was a resounding yes. The Wolverines passed their first true test in conference play with flying colors.

Michigan (15-12 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) took its first two games over Illinois (12-12, 2-4), 12-9 and 10-5, respectively, before falling on Sunday, 11-1. With the exception of Sunday’s blowout, the Wolverines’ weekend was defined by its red-hot bats.

In Friday’s series opener, Michigan’s offense fed off of yet another impressive performance from junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran. In his sixth win of the season, O’Halloran pitched six innings, allowing only one earned run while striking out eight batters. The contest marked O’Halloran’s fifth game of the season with seven or more strikeouts.

“What he’s doing is a huge bonus for us,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “… He’s given us a chance to win every time. … (The team) loves playing behind him because they know he’s going to be aggressive and competing in the zone.”

Aside from O’Halloran’s efficient performance, the Wolverines’ batters told the story. After O’Halloran exited the game, Michigan’s relievers proved unable to contain the Fighting Illini offense. Illinois scored a total of seven runs in just three innings without O’Halloran’s presence on the mound. Clearly, the pitching needed run support.

Enter freshman outfielder Jonathan Kim.

In five at bats, Kim totalled five hits, including a home run. He also notched four RBIs, good for one third of the Wolverines’ run total. Kim not only led the Wolverines to victory, though. He also created momentum for them to carry further into the weekend.

“It was nice to have him sitting down there at the bottom of the order,” Smith said. “… (He did a) good job driving some guys in, and I was really pleased with the way that he continues to get better each day and look more comfortable (at the plate).”

And on Saturday, the narrative from Friday’s victory repeated itself, except this time it wasn’t just Kim who got hot.

In the eighth inning, Michigan clung to a narrow 4-3 lead after another Kim RBI. Then, the rest of its offense found its footing.

First, graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to two. Designated hitter Tito Flores followed that up, knocking in another run with a single. And then freshman third baseman Mitch Voit put the cherry on top of yet another strong offensive outing, hitting a grand slam to yank the game out of reach for the Illini. Even after giving up two more runs in the ninth inning, the Wolverines still won by a five-run margin.

“Thank god we had the big leads,” Smith said. “I looked earlier today. The last three innings of each game combined in the last two games (Illinois) scored almost 10 runs.”

Evidently, those big leads ultimately came from Michigan’s offense as — even with defensive struggles in relief — it escaped Champaign with another series victory in Big Ten play.

And although the Wolverines lost the series finale Sunday, their increased offensive presence this weekend proved crucial. If Michigan can remain consistent in that facet of its game, the Wolverines should continue to find success in Big Ten play.