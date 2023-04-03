Last Tuesday, Tracy Smith — then 24 games into his career as the head coach of the Michigan baseball team — slouched against a podium engraved with a ‘Block M’ and smiled. Smith’s Wolverines had just won their fourth game in a row, mounting an epic comeback to topple Central Michigan via a walk-off home run.

Six weeks into the college season, Michigan is playing its best baseball of the year, even with an 11-1 clunker in Sunday’s series finale against Illinois. The Wolverines had won nine of 11 games before Sunday’s loss, which snapped a five-game winning streak to open Big Ten play.

Sunday doubled as the halfway point of Michigan’s 2023 season. With 26 games to go, the Wolverines sit at 15-12. And thanks to their 5-1 mark in Big Ten play, they are perched atop the conference standings, tied with Indiana.

Tuesday, Smith cycled through a number of different words when attempting to describe his task at Michigan. It’s not quite a restoration: Under Erik Bakich, the Wolverines became a formidable Big Ten contender with an uncanny knack for postseason magic. It’s not quite a revival, either: Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament last year, making its third straight NCAA Regional. But it’s also not strictly maintenance: Things were good at Michigan, but not good enough to keep the status quo. A few underwhelming regular seasons left everyone hungry for more.

All of that leaves Smith in an intriguing position.

“You know, I’m not building culture,” Smith said Tuesday, his voice firm. “I’m just kind of adding on to that culture. That’s the one thing I said when I got here: The culture is outstanding. Erik and what he did with his staff and the kids in that locker room, the stuff was already established. Now, are we going to add little things along the way? Absolutely.”

At his introductory press conference in August, Smith spoke of a desire to achieve “sustainable success.” Tacitly, he knew that achieving that goal would take time — especially considering his situation.

Smith didn’t exactly inherit a mess, but he did inherit a program in flux. In the offseason, Michigan lost four of its best hitters: Clark Elliott, Joe Stewart, Matt Frey and Riley Bertram. It lost its closer (Willie Weiss) and one of its rotation stalwarts (Cameron Weston).

In response, few outside the program believed in the Wolverines. The Big Ten coaches’ preseason poll, which projects the top-six teams in the conference, did not include Michigan. D1baseball.com pegged the Wolverines as the eighth-best team in the 13-team Big Ten.

Yet, at the halfway point of the season, Michigan is outperforming the expectations. That’s not to say that this team will rip off a magical run to Omaha or even make an NCAA Regional. But there is something to be said for the way that the Wolverines are navigating the first season in Bakich’s wake, emerging as a formidable, enjoyable team as the heart of Big Ten play beckons.

“It’s just a testament to a lot of the work we put in and how close we are as a team,” graduate infielder Jack Van Remortel said Tuesday. “And just the belief in any situation that we’re gonna be able to get it done.”

Added Smith: “I’m still learning the Michigan way, but this place is special. We just want to continue to do our part to build on what has already been established prior to us coming here.”

Each Michigan athletic program is measured against a lofty standard; baseball is no exception. Bakich departed with a .602 winning percentage, the second-highest among Michigan baseball coaches since 1960. He led the Wolverines to five NCAA Tournament regionals, reviving a program that sunk to the depths of the Big Ten at the end of Rich Maloney’s tenure in 2012.

There are constant reminders of Michigan’s past success. Gigantic, colorful murals are splashed across the brick walls of Ray Fisher Stadium, commemorating the best teams in program history. Down the right field line sits a large mural with the slogan: “Onward to Omaha,” an ode to the home of the College World Series.

“We always look at it as, we’re standing on the shoulders of those that came before us,” Van Remortel said. “So, I think, every year we’re trying to add a little bit of the culture to the program. Just living by that, obviously (Smith) has come in and done a great job. That’s kind of how we look at things here.”

Slowly and surely, you can see the signs of a foundation. Junior right-hander Connor O’Halloran is a bona fide ace. Two-way phenom Mitch Voit and outfielder Jonathan Kim have dazzled as freshmen. Sophomore designated hitter Joe Longo is a force in the middle of the order, and senior Jimmy Obertop may soon return from injury to join him.

With the pieces in place, this Michigan team believes that it’s capable of achieving even more. Led by Smith — cerebral and grounded — there’s plenty of reason to believe them.

“What you did yesterday doesn’t mean anything moving forward, particularly in this conference,” Smith said Sunday. “But again, we’re pleased with where we are at this point, and we got a lot of room to improve.”

In other words, they’re right on schedule.