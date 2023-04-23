Formidable pitching told the story in successive Michigan baseball victories over Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

In the opener, three Wolverine arms combined to hold a powerful Spartan lineup to just three runs; junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran followed that performance up with his first career complete game — adding to an ever-expanding list of accomplishments this season and clinching a pivotal Big Ten series.

But searching for a sweep and its 10th conference win in the series finale, the Michigan (21-18 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) pitching faltered; the Michigan State (24-13, 7-5) offense finally came alive to the tune of a 14-2 bludgeoning.

In the top of the first inning, Spartans first baseman Brock Vradenburg sent a 3-2 pitch careening over the left-center field wall — improving his conference-leading batting average and propelling Michigan State to an immediate 2-0 lead.

And the trouble for the Wolverines kept compounding from there. A two-out single by center fielder Greg Ziegler scored another in the second; with just six outs registered, junior right-hander Chase Allen’s pitch count had reached the high 50s, prompting activity in Michigan’s already-strained bullpen.

After Vradenburg’s second extra base hit in as many plate appearances catalyzed the fourth Spartan run in just three innings, Michigan coach Tracy Smith made the slow walk out of the dugout and signaled for relief personified by senior left-hander Jacob Denner.

Allen — the usual Saturday starter pushed to Sunday due to unconventional managing last weekend against Rutgers — exited after merely 2.1 innings of work, responsible for six runs after a throwing error and a single scored two more following his departure.

A solo home run by Ziegler in the fourth meant that Michigan State had scored in each of the first four innings and surpassed their combined run total from the previous two contests. The Spartans added two more on a single and another fielding error to balloon the lead to 9-0.

Just like his predecessor, Denner’s struggles resulted in a short outing – lasting just 1.1 innings, surrendering three runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, a double from graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel scored freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim to get the Wolverines on the scoreboard — but the Spartans instantly answered when shortstop Mitch Jebb added to his fruitful five-hit weekend with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior second baseman Ted Burton hit his second home run of the series; the 430-foot blast that reached the bleachers of the nearby softball stadium was a sole bright spot in a nebulous afternoon for Michigan.

The Wolverines’ lackluster offensive production continued to be overwhelmed by the fervent Michigan State lineup. Vradenburg’s three-run bomb to straightaway center in the seventh put an exclamation point on a three extra base-hit, four run, five RBI day for himself — and a 14-run, 15-hit afternoon for the Spartans.

After being harnessed for the first two games of the series, the powerful Michigan State offense overwhelmed Michigan’s pitching staff on Sunday — further exposing its lack of depth and continuing the Wolverines’ search for their first Big Ten series finale win since the inaugural one against Penn State on March 26.