After an illustrious coaching career, Tracy Smith has finally made his way to the Michigan baseball team.

But for Smith, a career in baseball almost never happened.

“I fancied myself a basketball guy first,” Smith told The Daily. “Basketball was my first love, (but) I happened to be a little bit better at baseball. I couldn’t shoot.”

Smith was so serious about basketball that he considered playing at St. Joe’s, an NCAA Division II program. In the end, his baseball ties from Kentland, Ind. pointed him in a different direction and Smith committed to Miami University of Ohio.

Due to the intense baseball culture in Kentland — a town that produced three MLB players throughout Smith’s childhood — Smith was able to develop his talents in that environment.

“I was very fortunate,” Smith said. “There (were) three little dinky towns that fed into the high school, and within that area, we played legion baseball. The coaching back then was really good. There was a gentleman named Tater Blankenship. … He was my little league coach all the way through.”

Working with Blankenship proved beneficial for Smith. Blankenship’s demanding style of coaching enabled him to develop the fundamentals of the game in his early teen years. And as Smith continued to grow up, it became clear that he was more than just a gifted little league baseball player.

Smith took the next step of his baseball career at South Newton High School, where he was coached by Denny Stitz. According to Stitz, it was clear that Smith was athletically gifted — and not just at baseball.

“When he got into high school, he was (part of) a very talented group of kids,” Stitz told The Daily. “He was recognized in the region as being one of the best athletes because he could do a lot. … But in baseball, he excelled. He had tools (and) was probably the best pure baseball athlete I had while I was at South Newton.”

In high school, Smith played all four years at the varsity level, winning three sectional championships in the process. Stitz credits Smith’s success as much to his skill as to his work ethic.

At South Newton, Stitz also coached Smith on the basketball team, and he preferred a roster that was well-conditioned. So Stitz and Smith’s father told him that if he wanted to play basketball, he’d have to run for the school’s cross-country team additionally. And that’s exactly what Smith did, becoming one of the best runners on the team in the process.

“When he put his mind to something, the athletic talent was there,” Stitz said. “As far as his mind would take you, that’s how far he could go.”

After high school, Smith’s strong mindset moved on to Miami — but not because of baseball.

Smith was so unsure of his future aspirations that he didn’t sign with the RedHawks program until after his senior year of high school. Again, baseball was something he was good at, but he didn’t see it in his future.

Instead, Smith aimed to work in the classroom and earned a teaching degree at Miami. Smith prioritized having fun while playing baseball, combining his work ethic with his upbeat personality.

“(Playing baseball) was going to pay for a little bit of the education,” Smith said. “… I had no plans or aspirations at that time of being a coach.”

For the RedHawks, Smith played a morale-boosting role while being one of their best all-around athletes, making comical home videos in which he used dummies to enact himself falling off of the stadium’s walls.

“Tracy was a bit of a livewire,” Smith’s college teammate Tim Naehring told The Daily. “(But) he was probably the best pure athlete on our entire team.”

With his pure athleticism also came a competitive fire. Smith played all over the field for the betterment of his team. He also had the unique ability to take a step back from his own individual play, examining what changes he could make to facilitate Miami’s success. That skill is one of many that has translated to his managerial career more than 30 years later.

“I remember Tracy telling me right from the beginning, ‘Hey, all the stories from college, these guys are hearing none of that today,’ ” Naehring said. “… Tracy did have a side of him where he had a lot of fun and probably learned his coaching style from what he knows he was capable of as a college athlete.”

But despite his success at the collegiate level, he never thought baseball could be a career.

That all changed when he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 1987 and 1988 MLB Draft. Baseball now looked like it could be a legitimate career option, and after college, Smith reported to spring training with the Cubs.

But it came with a cost. While playing for Chicago, Smith missed the birth of his first child.

He realized that his familial obligations outweighed his love for baseball, so Smith retired in 1990. Baseball was once again on the back burner.

“I hung it up to go raise a family,” Smith said. “(I wanted to) go get a master’s degree. And that kind of started the … coaching path.”

After hanging up his cleats, Smith interviewed to be an administrator at Miami University Middletown, but got a rejection letter. However, that ‘no’ turned out to be his greatest blessing.

“I was devastated,” Smith said. “But I say it’s like that Garth Brooks song, sometimes God’s greatest gift is unanswered prayers. And so I started coaching.”

Coaching was a job that Smith immediately excelled at. After starting his career at Miami University Middletown, the same school that rejected him in an administrative role, Smith became head coach of Miami five years later. Eventually, he made his way to Indiana, where he got a taste of Big Ten action, winning the conference tournament in 2008. In the 2013 season, Smith won the NCBWA National Coach of the Year award, once again leading the Hoosiers to a Big Ten championship and advancing the program to its first College World Series in its history.

Smith eventually left Indiana, coaching at Arizona State for seven seasons and leading the Sun Devils to a 201-155 record before being fired.

And after Arizona State in 2021, Smith was unsure if he’d return to coaching. Then, Michigan called.

And Ann Arbor wasn’t new to him.

While at Miami, Smith had his first run-in with Michigan, playing the Wolverines numerous times in his four-year college career. Smith competed against numerous Michigan legends and coaches, such as Jim Abbott and Bud Middaugh.

When he arrived in Ann Arbor, seeing those names gave him a sense of comfort in the unfamiliar environment of Ray Fisher Stadium.

“I don’t want to say it’s surreal, but it’s kind of neat,” Smith said. “To be connected to this place as someone who’s played a lot of names I see on the walls. … That’s kind of fun.”

Now, he takes over the reigns as the program’s head coach, leading the team in front of those walls everyday.

“When I was at (Arizona State) and my sabbatical was forced upon me, I swore I would never come back (to the Midwest),” Smith said with a chuckle. “… Everybody was like ‘I thought you weren’t coming,’ (and) I said, ‘Well, it’s Michigan.’ ”

And because of the Wolverine program he played against in his collegiate career, Smith has always had a soft spot for Michigan, even going as far as to call himself a ‘Michigan man.’

“Culture and whatever (former coach Erik Bakich’s) staff did, and just the department in general, has been fantastic,” Smith said. “Now we’re gonna put our own touches on this thing in terms of recruiting … but zero complaints in terms of just the quality of human beings, the things that we’ve walked into and the focusing on baseball.”

While his personal touches remains to be seen, Smith knows he’s the man for the role in righting the ship for the Wolverines after a tumultuous offseason. His coaching experience and work ethic show that he possesses all the tools for success. And after living a life making the most of unanswered prayers, Smith could excel in inheriting a roster full of question marks.

Whether the Wolverines can replicate his vision is unknown, but after a life of unpredictability, Michigan making a resurgence under Smith would be just another egg in his basket.