In the Michigan baseball team’s recent series sweep of Penn State, the offense put the Wolverines up in all three games. But more importantly, they never relinquished the lead.

A feat made possible by Michigan’s pitchers’ ability to complete the shutdown inning.

“One thing that we talked about as a staff and as a program is the shutdown inning,” junior right-hander Chase Allen said. “Our offense comes out and puts up four (runs) right away, and that next inning of the game is the most important to our team to go ahead and put them away.”

The shutdown inning is the top of an inning directly following offensive run support, and is crucial to keeping momentum. By following up stellar offense with defensive support in which they allowed no runs, the Wolverines held onto their leads and avoided back-and-forth affairs.

“You may not always get the result you want, but continue to throw strikes, continue to play hard,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “If you do that over time, consistently, you’re gonna have more wins than losses.”

Against Penn State, Michigan executed the shutdown inning to perfection in all three games, leading to three consecutive victories.

On Friday, despite being down 2-1, the Wolverines piled on eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. In junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran’s pitching in the coming shutdown inning, he did not disappoint. Two strikeouts and a one-pitch groundout made up O’Halloran’s most efficient inning of the afternoon and killed the Nittany Lions’ hopes for a quick response.

Allen had a chance of his own Saturday after a four-run first inning for the Wolverines. In the top of the second, Allen was not perfect as he allowed one double, but he struck out two batters and got out of the inning in just four at bats, again killing a comeback chance for Penn State.

While the offense wasn’t as hot on Sunday, senior right-hander Noah Rennard also got his shot at a shutdown inning — and also delivered. After the offense brought in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Rennard got to work in the top of the fifth. He followed in O’Halloran’s footsteps and went 1-2-3.

“Keeping my foot on the gas,” Rennard said. “I’m keeping my focus so that I can be the best I can.”

The shutdown inning can be seen as a microcosm of Michigan’s season in games it has played well in. When the Wolverines focus on making the next play, rather than getting too high on a one-off big play, they have the ability to shut down opponents entirely. That is exactly what the shutdown inning represents: not letting off the gas in tense moments.

Not only does this lead to wins, but also microcosms the culture of Michigan’s program. Early in Smith’s tenure as head coach, the shutdown inning exemplifies his focus and impact on the small details of each game.

Helping his pitchers hone in on one inning to give their best work created momentum in the Wolverines’ sweep of Penn State. And it could prove vital to the team’s hopes for future success in Big Ten play.