With the Men’s College World Series finale completed and a new champion crowned in LSU, the lights have faded on the 2023 season — but the Michigan baseball team’s campaign was already over about a month ago.

For the first time since 2018, the Wolverines failed to qualify for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament and, instead, sat and watched an SEC-dominated contest commence. While Michigan certainly didn’t achieve its ideal outcome this season, there’s a metaphorical asterisk next to its program’s disappointment — that being first-year coach Tracy Smith.

The ultimate story of Michigan’s season was Smith’s first year at the helm, navigating his way through the tough terrain of leading a new team after his numerous other coaching stops. While change is undoubtedly difficult for everyone, there is good reason that Smith took the job in the first place: Erik Bakich’s nine-year, program-altering reign as head coach.

Under Bakich, the Wolverines rose to national prominence, peaking in 2019 as they came just one win away from a national championship. In making that historic march to the Men’s College World Series championship, Michigan established itself as a premier cold-state program.

But that prominence originated under Bakich.

And this year, despite Smith taking the helm, there were still footprints of Bakich’s team left all over the field.

With the aura of success around the program, Smith saw fit to end his year-long, so-called “sabbatical” after a turbulent tenure at Arizona State and re-enter his long-time role of head coach but this time at a new program. Numerous Wolverines departed via the transfer portal and MLB draft, but all in all, Smith came in with a solid, veteran-led year one roster — a squad almost entirely built by Bakich.

And now, after a bumpy first season, it’s time for Smith to make the program his own.

Gifted with the ability to operate with a wealth of experience in the lineup, featuring a total of 16 seniors and graduates on the roster, Smith stepped into a situation that many first-year coaches dream of.

“Any time you have change, people think it’s one way,” Smith said May 27. “It’s tough on the players, but it’s also tough for new coaching staff. My takeaway for this is how these (seniors) made it for a new coaching staff who’s learning culture.”

Ten of those 16 veterans were high-usage players — six everyday starters, two high-usage pitchers and many consistent contributors from the bench or bullpen. While many of those veterans still maintain eligibility due to extra years from COVID-19 exemption, several have already signaled their intent to move on through social media posts.

Senior second baseman Ted Burton exited first via the transfer portal under Smith’s reign, followed six days later by fellow senior catcher Jimmy Obertop reconnecting with Bakich at Clemson through the portal — with more potentially to follow.

Although Smith utilized these players leftover from Bakich’s tenure, the time for him to build the team himself is now here. And it seems as though the seniors who were pivotal to his first year also recognize their need to move on and give Smith room to build his own program.

While the departing seniors give him space to work, Smith now has to do the hard part: successfully build a program all by himself.

This past year’s team — despite having plenty of veteran presence — was hard to define. It looked strong against some opponents, starting off 5-1 in Big Ten play against Penn State and Illinois, yet also struggled against measly opponents, losing five of six against bottom feeder Big Ten teams in Minnesota and Ohio State. Despite the Wolverines’ imperfections, Smith and his staff worked out many of the inconsistencies to have their team playing its best come tournament time, akin to many of Bakich’s former teams.

With the probable loss of the majority of its seniors — and ace junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran likely looking to go pro after a dominant, Big Ten Pitcher of the Year season — now is the time for Smith to prove he can keep the Wolverines up to the standards that Bakich set during his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Any rebuild is tough on a coach. Building up a program and attempting to rise all the way to the top is a tall task — one that might be even more challenging when not just rebuilding, but sustaining previously established success.

With 2023 serving as a buffer year for Smith, the program will become fully his in 2024. While maintaining the culture that Bakich established, Smith needs to ingrain it in a new set of players — players that Smith will bring in himself.

“It was a big transition year, our coaching staff and players did a great job of meshing together,” now-transfer Burton said May 27. “Now that that’s established, these younger guys are going to take it into their hands, they’re gonna keep passing the torch.”

Rising sophomores third baseman Mitch Voit, center fielder Jonathan Kim, outfielder Greg Pace Jr. and right-hander Kurt Barr — who all saw large amounts of action as freshmen — will need to take a sophomore leap and enter the conversation as early leaders of Smith’s rebuild.

With the lack of bullpen depth acting as one of the Wolverines’ biggest Achilles’ heels in 2023, Smith will have to target pitchers and ensure he has steady arms in the coming years. Oftentimes, a great offense doesn’t make up for poor arms on the mound.

The 2023 freshman class for Smith looks promising, comprising 15 players in total according to Perfect Game. With seven pitchers who look to deepen Michigan’s bullpen, and the rest ranging in position, all will look to fill gaps throughout the lineup.

In 2024, the class is currently filled exclusively with pitchers and infielders, proving that Smith is heavily targeting key positions and looking for depth.

“You saw a lot of young players shine this year,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said May 27. “Continuing to have that next-up mentality is going to be the biggest thing, and continuing to grow within playing for the eight letters across your chest.”

Smith will likely also look to the transfer portal to fill immediate gaps in his roster. He proved willing to do so after bringing in graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis this season, who provided a steady presence in the lineup all year.

These recruiting classes and potential transfer commits are vital to Smith’s success — or lack thereof — with the Wolverines. Bakich not only left a strong, veteran roster, but also the reputation of Michigan being a premier baseball destination for recruits — which Smith must take advantage of.

Under its new coach, Michigan remained afloat in 2023 in large part due to its veteran experience leftover from an era of success under Bakich. Making the Big Ten Tournament and winning two games to reach the semi-finals is a good season for most teams — but for the Wolverines, Bakich set a higher standard.

The team’s future under Smith comes with the expectations of excellence, instead of making ends meet to continue it with the remains of Bakich’s roster in 2023.

But to usher in the next great era of Michigan baseball, Smith has to prove that he can do it himself too.