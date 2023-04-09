Sunday games for the Michigan baseball team have not been its sweet spot. The Wolverines have slogged their way through Sundays by conjuring together a hodge-podge of leftover pitchers.

On Sunday, those remaining arms tasked with winning the weekend series against Nebraska were a far cry from the quality outings of the prior two days. The poor pitching performances compounded throughout the game and let any hope of a win slip away.

And in this box-of-chocolates day, where unpredictability loomed at every pitch, Michigan (17-14 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) fell victim once again to its Achilles heel of pitching depth in an 11-3 loss to the Cornhuskers (18-10-1, 4-2).

“(Nebraska) came out and beat us in every facet today,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “Not a lot to comment on with regard to today, but (we) played hard and we just got to get better and better, and (recognize) that every 90 feet matters offensively, defensively.”

Early on, those 90 feet between each base produced good results for the Wolverines coming off their strong hitting throughout the lineup on Saturday. After a scoreless first frame by senior left-hander Jacob Denner, senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel pounced on his first opportunity with a two-RBI single off Cornhuskers left-hander Will Walsh to give his squad an early 2-0 advantage.

For a moment, the Sunday curse seemed to be lifted.

But after this promising first inning, Nebraska delivered a combination of devastating long shots at the plate, blowing up Michigan’s strategy to nurse its arms throughout the game. Smith has repeatedly told his team that solo home runs don’t kill them.

But Sunday, solo shots delivered the early dagger, as a pair of bombs by Cornhuskers catcher Josh Caron and second baseman Max Anderson, with a three-run homer by shortstop Brice Matthews sandwiched in between, chased Denner after just 2.1 innings and six runs allowed.

“If we’re not getting length on the starter — it’s problematic,” Smith said. “Six runs, two-and-a-third (innings), so kind of forced our hand a little bit to make the move earlier than we certainly wanted to, but not sure we had a choice.”

The Wolverines’ inability to get additional innings out of Denner with an already-thin pitching staff was then further complicated when senior right-hander Cam Hart was only able to record one out before being pulled due to an apparent injury.

This forced junior right-hander Ryan Zimmer to anchor the long relief role. Zimmer couldn’t fully stem the bleeding though, allowing three earned runs in three innings pitched. Two of those were let in by senior right-hander John Torroella after replacing Zimmer with runners on, however. As the game unraveled from the mound for Michigan, it found itself down 10-3 by the sixth inning.

Despite these compounding challenges from the mound, Michigan also wilted in opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Freshman third baseman Mitch Voit lined out to Walsh with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning, and the Wolverines left runners on first and second in the fourth after a solo home run by senior left fielder Jake Marti. Following these missed opportunities, the batting lineup failed to produce any more runs.

While the hits and scoring opportunities did not convert into many runs — it scored a mere three runs off 11 hits — Michigan’s fate was sealed on the mound, yielding 11 runs, all earned, in a fashion similar to last Sunday’s 11-1 loss to Illinois. And it does not seem like quick fixes are imminent to solve the issue.

“It’s not like Major League Baseball when you call guys up from triple-A,” Smith said. “This is who we are at this point. Just guys are going to have to get better.”

After winning their first two Big Ten series, the Wolverines’ blowout loss brought them back down to earth in this Sunday rubber match against Nebraska, serving as a sobering reminder of their nagging pitching weakness that has plagued them in games across the season.