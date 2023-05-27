OMAHA, Neb. — Following the Michigan baseball team’s victory against Illinois, the Wolverines’ coach Tracy Smith alluded to a surprise on the mound for Friday’s game against Indiana. With the bullpen depleted, trotting out to start the game was freshman right-hander and everyday third baseman Mitch Voit in the top of the first inning.

Voit’s start as a pitcher meant that someone had to fill his void at third base. Smith and his staff hoped that his backup, junior Dylan Stanton, could get by in his place — and Stanton did much more than just get by against the Hoosiers.

“The mindset of playing with house money,” Stanton said. “You’re in an elimination game, you can go home at any time. That is playground mentality, you just go out there and you’re playing the kids game. We love it.”

Entering the game with just six hits all season and five total starts, Stanton truly was playing with house money. Nothing more was expected of him than to simply remain steady in the field and get a hit or two. But a staggering four hits and zero fielding errors later, he truly ignited Michigan’s upset victory.

“I feel great,” Stanton said. “Everytime I got a hit I thought back to I’m just doing this for my team. I don’t really care about how my body feels, just if coach has enough will to put me in there I’m gonna give my 100, 110 percent every time.”

En route to his four total hits, Stanton started out with a bang in the fourth inning. Smashing a double into right field — his first of the season — he led the Wolverines in their push to a six run lead from three. Stanton being a catalyst for the offense wasn’t the expectation, but Michigan needed it poorly.

After the big hit in the fourth, Stanton couldn’t be stopped. Laying down a bunt in the very next inning, he reached base a second time. And, yet again, he was responsible for keeping the Wolverines’ offensive engine purring.

In an uncharacteristically strong team performance on offense against a team as good as Indiana, Stanton’s contributions mean even more. Again in the sixth, Stanton had a big hit for the third time in as many innings. Singling to center field for another RBI, he was responsible for the second of three cushion runs that inflated Michigan’s lead and momentum in the later stages of the upset victory.

And again, one more time and with insurance needed after the Hoosiers inched within four runs of the lead, Stanton delivered. Singling again to right field, he represented the first of graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis’ three RBI on a deep double blasted three batters later.

“I’d like to give a lot of credit to (Stanton) too,” Voit said. “He really stepped up today in a big way.”

Stanton’s unexpected fingerprints laid all over the Wolverines’ offensive output in the upset. He nearly doubled his season hit total in only one game, going from six to ten. Without his opportune hits, Michigan could have very well been on the bus back to Ann Arbor.

With the offensive explosion powered by Stanton, the Wolverines’ tournament run continues, and just as it did numerous times during last year’s championship run, Michigan persevered by outdueling its opponent at the plate.

Voit, once the man starting over Stanton, describes the offense’s new groove simply: “Wolves are hot.”