Michigan’s offense struggled last weekend.

Mustering just six runs off a middle-of-the-road Minnesota staff en route to a badly-timed series loss, the stagnant Wolverine lineup overshadowed quality outings from their starting pitchers. Noah Rennard, thriving in his newfound role as a Saturday starter, tossed seven scoreless innings before the genesis of an eighth-inning rally ended his afternoon; a career day from senior left-hander Jacob Denner, who won Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for his one-run complete game on Sunday, kept Michigan above .500.

But suffering the most from the substandard hitting was junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran in the series opener on Friday.

After command issues early — surrendering three runs in the first inning — O’Halloran threw five frames of one-run ball, receiving the fourth loss of his campaign due his offense being shutout. An objectively decent start, serviceable — but a letdown juxtaposed to how dominant the ace has been in 2023; four earned runs yielded through six innings not up to the incredibly high standard O’Halloran has established for himself.

“Connor, if you want to call it a struggle, gave up four runs,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said.

But Smith caught himself, realizing that labeling that final line a ‘struggle’ is a testament to how reliably dominant the Wolverines’ ace has been.

“Which wasn’t a struggle, I guess I’m being facetious,” Smith continued. “But we don’t give him any run support to win.”

Despite the second consecutive loss, O’Halloran leads the Michigan pitching staff in wins with seven — also forefront in ERA, WHIP, innings pitched and strikeouts by wide margins.

His consistency props up an otherwise floundering staff, whose inconsistency and lack of depth has led to almost constant Sunday defeats and even a rotation shuffling some 11 weeks into the season. Without O’Halloran’s 29 allowed earned runs — tied for the lowest among qualified Wolverine arms despite his considerable advantage in time spent toeing the rubber — over his 85 innings pitched, Michigan has a 12.43 ERA, which would be rock bottom in the Big Ten. Adding O’Halloran’s contributions to the mix, that abysmal number shrinks to 5.77 — proving his massive value to this team.

“(O’Halloran) is going to give you a chance to win every time he has his hands on the baseball,” Smith said after O’Halloran twirled nine innings and allowed just one earned run while facing a powerful Nebraska lineup on April 7.

While exposing a staff’s numbers absent their ace may seem unfair, O’Halloran also stands out relative to his peers in the Big Ten. He is tied for the league lead in wins, second in ERA, leading the conference in strikeouts and innings pitched — by 14 innings, nearly two complete starts — making himself a strong contender for the annual Big Ten Pitcher of the Year award.

Those numbers have garnered national attention as well — being named to the national pitcher of the year watchlist and a top 10 left-hander draft prospect — suggesting that he could find himself selected early in July’s MLB draft.

Those accolades and high expectations mean that when O’Halloran delivers merely a serviceable outing — enough to reasonably expect a win — it can nearly be classified as a ‘struggle’.

But that’s only an indicator of how dominant he has been.