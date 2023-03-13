After an abysmal winless two-week stretch, the Michigan baseball team needed to return to form. And on Friday against the University of Alabama Birmingham, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran pointed the Wolverines in the right direction.

In Michigan’s bounce-back win, O’Halloran put forth eight innings of work, surrendering only one run to the Blazers. In his outing, O’Halloran struck out 12 batters, his highest mark yet in the young season.

The Wolverines appreciated what its ace brought to the table in every start.

“We talk about (competing) all the time,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “… Just compete. Give your best effort. And I would say without a doubt, Connor has done that every single time … He’s done what he’s supposed to do, which is give his team a chance to win.”

On Friday, he did just that. While O’Halloran didn’t see the ‘W’ written next to his name on the scoresheet, the Wolverines likely would have fallen for an eighth-straight game without him. But as soon as he left the game, Michigan blew a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth by allowing a game-tying grand slam off of senior reliever Noah Rennard. O’Halloran put the Wolverines in a position to win with his steady presence on the mound through the first eight innings. His efforts helped lead Michigan to a much-needed two-win weekend.

Despite not always getting the offensive support he needs, O’Halloran’s competitive fire gives the Wolverines a chance to win every time he’s on the mound.

“The win was all in his pocket, but we gave it up there in the ninth,” Smith said. “But he didn’t complain and say ‘I didn’t get the win’ or whatever. He’s all about team success.”

O’Halloran’s performance on Friday wasn’t a one-off either. Ever since starting the season opener against Fresno State, he has been one of the lone bright spots for the Wolverines in a tough start to their campaign.

In each of his four starts, O’Halloran has dedicated himself to giving Michigan a chance to win. Through 27.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just six earned runs while tallying 32 strikeouts compared to four walks. In total, O’Halloran boasts an ERA of 1.98, by far the best on the Wolverines roster that totes a 6.10 ERA overall.

And the results have shown. Through O’Halloran’s first four games of the season, Michigan has won three of them, even with the Wolverines’ struggles at the plate continuing. Offensive struggles are just one aspect of the game, however, and Smith is urging his roster to separate roles and do their individual jobs.

“We’ve got to shrink the game,” Smith said. “What we mean by that is pitch and play defense, because even as non-productive as we’ve been offensively … we still can be in a position to win games. … We don’t want the pitchers worrying about what the offense is doing.”

So far this season, O’Halloran has been effective when “shrinking the game.” If the Wolverines’ bats can get going, the wins might begin to pile up when he’s on the mound. With Big Ten play just over two weeks away, Michigan will continue to rely on his efforts even when the bats go silent.