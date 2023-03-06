In its three games at the Shriners College Classic, the Michigan baseball team’s struggles continued. With poor performances at the plate, a two-game losing skid it entered the weekend with has now snowballed into five.

Even with serviceable pitching performances, the Wolverines’ inability to provide consistent run support has proven disastrous despite moments showcasing their ability.

“The recipe is in there, (we’ve) seen flashes of it,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “It just needs to be more consistent. This game is about consistency. … You need to get timely hits. In this losing streak … we’ve not been taking care of the baseball.”

Smith remains confident that the Wolverines can get back on track, but the continued lack of offense might prove him wrong. At the Shriners College Classic, Michigan scored a total of seven runs through three games — and all came from Saturday’s matchup against No. 24 Texas Tech. However, much of the Wolverines’ scoring in the contest came in the ninth inning, when the Red Raiders had already jumped out to a sizable 10-4 lead. Ultimately, the Wolverines’ bats weren’t hot when the game remained within reach, which the final scoreboard reflected.

The same trend applied to Friday’s game against No. 10 TCU. Through the first six innings, Michigan was backed by solid pitching from junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran, and trailed by only one run.

But instead of scoring, the Wolverines were shutout. Eventually, O’Halloran cracked, and due to the lack of run support, a winnable game against a ranked opponent fell out of reach. Michigan batted 4-for-30 overall in the contest, and instead of picking up a momentous upset, it continued its downward spiral, falling 6-0 to the Horned Frogs.

“We feel like if (O’Halloran’s) out there, he gives you a chance to beat anybody in the country,” Smith said. “Because it’s probably gonna be a low-scoring game either way. He’s gonna give you a chance to win.”

But so far, the Wolverines have yet to capitalize on the chances afforded to them by their pitchers.

Unfortunately for Michigan, a lack of offensive production has been a recurring issue, dating back to its first weekend of play against Michigan State. After going up 5-1 on the Spartans in the second inning, the offense plateaued. And with a lot of game left, the Wolverines proved unable to hold onto their lead following a five-run sixth inning from the Spartans en route to a blowout, 15-7 loss.

But Smith remained insistent that fluctuations in hitting prowess should not impact the Wolverines’ play in other facets of the game.

“It’s all about separating those parts of the game,” Smith said Feb. 19. “We’ve got to take care of the baseball because that’s ultimately what’s gonna win games. It’s fun and sexy to take batting practice (and) hit, but the game’s gonna come down to making some (defensive) plays.”

But so far for Michigan, solid work on the defensive end simply hasn’t been enough. Without run support from its offense, the Wolverines will continue to lose winnable games.

And in a young season, Michigan’s bats have plenty of opportunities going forward to give back to its defense. Whether or not they will could define the Wolverines’ season.