Sitting at a 7-5 conference record at the midway point of Big Ten play, the Michigan baseball team is doing better than previously expected. Michigan coach Tracy Smith and his staff faced a tall mountain to climb over in working towards winning baseball after an offseason of heavy roster turnover.

Between Smith’s comfortability with taking unconventional approaches, to strong play from upperclassmen, The Daily breaks down positives Michigan can build off of following the first half of Big Ten play.

Smith does what’s necessary to win

Numerous times this season, Smith has left spectators scratching their heads, possibly wondering ‘what is he doing?’

He’s prepared to make a tough decision and change something up if he’s not seeing results, and that approach is leading to wins for the Wolverines.

This became evident when Smith started freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim instead of freshman center fielder Greg Pace Jr. It looked like an odd decision, as Pace started in nearly every early season matchup and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Feb. 27 after numerous extra base hits against Cal State Fullerton. But nearing Big Ten play, Pace had been in a slump at the plate.

Then entered Kim.

He struggled early in the season throughout the little action he faced, but with an opportunity arising from Pace’s slump, Kim didn’t let the chance he was given slip away.

“(Kim) has been given his opportunities and is taking advantage of them,” Smith said March 15. “He’s earned his opportunities and that’s how it works.”

He has worked his way up from ninth in the order to third, and now leads the team with a .388 batting average. Kim has become an integral part of the lineup and has come up clutch consistently since earning the everyday nod.

Smith’s willingness to adapt is paying off for the Wolverines with the emergence of Kim being a prime example.

O’Halloran sets the tone

Entering the season, it was no surprise to see O’Halloran earn the opportunity to start in the marquee Friday games, but his level of dominance was hard to foresee.

It’s a completely different game when the stoic starter is out there for the Wolverines. His control and ability to shut down even the best offense is a luxury that this team leans on to start the series on a high note.

“I’m just trying to go out there and give my team a chance to win,” O’Halloran said April 7. “Make quality pitches when I need to, when there’s runners on or in a big moment.”

Since teams can’t use their aces in every matchup, O’Halloran’s huge impact is especially impressive. While he doesn’t usually play in the Saturday or Sunday games, his tenacity is contagious. It can get opposing hitters into slumps, give his counterparts in the bullpen confidence for when they get their shot on the mound and it can earn Michigan a desperately needed win to start a series any time he is out there.

O’Halloran hasn’t been perfect, as he was pulled after only one inning on Friday for allowing four quick runs. Smith’s foresight saw O’Halloran’s weekend continuing, as he pitched six innings on Sunday to ensure a win and avoid a series sweep. He didn’t let a down performance hamper his weekend.

O’Halloran’s dominance is a force that every opponent must prepare and adjust for, because the Wolverines go as he does.

Michigan getting the most out of its upperclassmen

After all of the roster turnover from last season, Michigan only returned three players who reached the qualifier of two plate appearances per game and appeared in 75% of games. One of those three, senior catcher Jimmy Obertop, has been out all season nursing injury. That leaves senior outfielder Tito Flores and senior second baseman Ted Burton as the only truly seasoned veterans on the field.

Obertop is not having the season he wanted, but has seized the opportunity in his down time, remaining a presence in the locker room and coaching first base for his teammates.

While Flores and Burton have carried their experience into this year, other upperclassmen have also found opportunities under Smith and have proven to be valuable pieces to the team.

Graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel, senior outfielder Joey Velazquez and senior outfielder Jake Marti are all players who sat well below the usage quota established above last year, yet have earned consistent play this season.

“You just gotta keep playing and keep playing hard,” Van Remortel said April 9. “Stay in that middle zone where we’re comfortable.”

Van Remortel’s consistency has solidified himself as the Wolverines’ everyday first baseman, and he has come up big recently at the plate as well. He bats .315 with a team high nine doubles, and made multiple big plays in Sunday’s victory against Rutgers.

Marti and Velazquez are utilizable in many positions — both play the corner outfield positions and Marti can fill in at first base as well. They are plug and play veterans who have shown up in expanded roles from a year ago, with strong bats who’ve made big plays in numerous spots this season, and their seniority gives Smith reason to trust them.

The ability to draw positive numbers out of veterans who were not utilized much last year has been key to Michigan’s current success.

“We’re doing okay but we’re not firing on all cylinders,” Smith said Sunday. “We’re still a couple games over .500 in the league with everything still in front of us.”

While the current standing of the Wolverines’ record looks good on paper, there’s a lot of baseball left to play. For the Wolverines to keep the momentum up, they’ll need to continue experimenting and find their best approach to winning ball games.

For now one thing is clear, Smith is ready to do whatever it takes to get there.