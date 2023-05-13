There’s never an ideal time for the injury bug to strike a locker room.

But the home stretch of the regular season — jockeying for position in the conference — is one of the least-opportune times for any team to go down one of its best statistical hitters and number two starting pitcher.

With freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim day-to-day after colliding with the wall against Minnesota and junior right-hander Chase Allen out for the season, the Michigan baseball team yet again sifted through its roster to find production in its critical series against Northwestern.

And in a season where depth has long been a point of concern, the Wolverines pitching combination of senior right-hander Noah Rennard and freshman right-hander Mitch Voit stepped up Saturday to fill Allen’s shoes, keeping their squad in the game as the hitting floundered against Wildcats pitchers with runners in scoring position.

As Rennard and Voit led the way from the center of the diamond Voit taking matters into his own hands with a game-winning three-run home run propelled Michigan (25-22 overall, 12-8 Big Ten) to a crucial 5-2 victory over Northwestern (8-37, 3-17) to put itself squarely into the Big Ten Tournament picture.

Voit’s home run off right-hander Jack Dyke broke the Wolverines out of their funk to capitalize with runners in scoring position — 0-8 in that scenario before Voit’s at-bat.

Much of these issues early on were due to the strikeout problems against Wildcats left-hander Sam Garewal, who struck out 10 in 5.1 innings pitched.

But Michigan was able to crack two big swings of the bat early on to manage a 2-1 lead.

A first inning solo home run by senior second baseman Ted Burton put the Wolverines up early. And after Northwestern struck back off a sacrifice flyout by left fielder Kevin Ferrer, a third inning triple by senior right fielder Joey Velazquez bounced around the right field corner to score senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop from first.

From there, the struggles with runners in scoring position manifested themselves, constantly putting pressure on Rennard and Voit to maintain a narrow advantage that the Wildcats eventually closed in the seventh inning. A ball hit by Ferrer bounced just in front of freshman center fielder Greg Pace Jr. to score right fielder Stephen Hrustich.

Rennard then gave way to Voit on the mound, who got out of the seventh before pitching 2.1 scoreless innings to finish off the game, with his go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth supporting his own cause.

Rennard’s strong start, complemented by Voit’s leadership by taking matters into his own hands, gave Michigan a much-needed series win.