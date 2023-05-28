OMAHA, Neb. — Through nearly six full innings of the Michigan baseball team’s Saturday contest with Iowa, the Wolverines’ depleted pitching staff had limited the potent Hawkeyes’ lineup to a single run. Buoyed by freshman right-hander Brandon Mann and graduate right-hander Eamon Horwedel, they sustained a possible, albeit unlikely, berth in the Big Ten Championship after a victory over Illinois on Wednesday and Friday’s monumental upset over Indiana.

But with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Iowa was threatening to put the game out of reach and extinguish Michigan’s season. A single and a subsequent botched pickoff attempt put shortstop Michael Seegers in scoring position — personifying a significant second run considering Hawkeye right-hander Ty Langenberg’s ongoing bid for a complete game shutout.

So Michigan coach Tracy Smith signaled for relief — but not for any reliever who has occupied the role consistently this season.

As the bullpen doors swung open — and while “Paint it, Black” serenaded the fans in the stands of Charles Schwab Field — junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and undisputed Wolverine ace who had thrown nearly 100 pitches just four days prior, jogged out for his second non-starting appearance of the season.

“That’s the guy we want in that situation 100 times out of 100,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said of O’Halloran. “I’ll take him over anybody (in the conference).”

But not even O’Halloran could delay the imminent offensive eruption from Iowa, prompting flashbacks from Tuesday, where a grand-slam-induced six-run fifth inning submerged his team into the losers’ bracket.

On the first pitch of his outing, center fielder Kyle Huckstorf pulverized a slider over freshman center fielder Jonathan Kim’s head for an RBI triple to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to a pair of runs — taking the wind out of O’Halloran’s sails before he could leave the port.

Iowa then sealed a berth in the title game in the following inning, racking up three additional runs behind three base hits. O’Halloran exited before finishing the frame, recording just three total outs. The two-game shelling from the Hawkeyes — a stark contrast to his dominant regular season — catapulted O’Halloran’s ERA above 4.00 for the first time in 2023.

“I hate it for him because he’s so competitive,” Smith said. “But I think when he takes a step back and reflects … in the history of Michigan baseball, when you say his name, it’s going to be up there with some of the best ones that have ever played here.”

But as O’Halloran went through a tunnel of teammate high fives and returned to the visitor dugout — his afternoon, season and Michigan career terminated — a visible lack of fanfare celebrated that accomplishment-ladened three-year run. No standing ovation, no video-board tribute, not even a last vintage gem for Wolverine fans to send off their ace on the path to Major League Baseball.

Just Iowa fans celebrating their eventual advancement to Sunday’s Big Ten Championship as junior right-hander John Torroella assumed the mound, attempting to fill the sizable chasm vacated by O’Halloran.