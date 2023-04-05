From the earliest points in the 2023 season, Mitch Voit has had the aura of a rising star surrounding him.

The youngest player on the Michigan baseball team’s roster, the freshman third baseman and right-hander has made dazzling plays in the field, smashed four home runs at the plate and struck out 14 batters on the mound.

He’s a jack of all trades, and in the Wolverines’ midweek game against Western Michigan, Voit again had his fingerprints all over the Michigan victory.

“At the end of the day, he’s a competitor,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said. “That’s what we want out of all of our guys.”

Voit’s imprint on the game started in the third inning with a bang-bang play in which Broncos second baseman Grady Mee lined a ball directly at Voit. Voit dropped to one knee on a dime and quickly threw his glove up to make the catch, saving a likely extra base hit from careening into left field with no outs.

After showing his fielding prowess, Voit set off to complete his own personal trifecta.

He took the mound in the top of the eighth inning with the chance for a save in the stat sheet. In his new role, he went right to work. Despite ceding a one-off solo home run, Voit settled in and kept the damage to a minimum, securing three outs in four batters and — most importantly — keeping the Wolverines ahead.

“He’s a competitive guy,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “I don’t question him. It could be a 10 run game or a one run game, he’s going to give me the best every time.”

While allowing Western Michigan to get within two runs was not Voit’s ideal outcome, his ability to affect the game in so many ways meant that he had a chance to make up for it on the other end.

With the 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the eighth, Voit stepped into the batter’s box with the sour taste in his mouth of the home run he had just surrendered. With a runner on first, Voit popped the first pitch of his at bat deep into the right field corner, hitting the foul post for a home run and putting two fresh runs in the Wolverines’ box score.

He had now made a play in the field, made a play on the mound and made a massive play at the plate.

In facing his own personal adversity, Voit showed himself to be the competitor he has been described as all season by coaches and fellow teammates.

But his day wasn’t over, and Voit trotted back out to the mound in the ninth inning to finish the job. He struggled and yet again faced adversity on the mound, giving up two runs and having a runner on first and second with a full count. A big hit would have put Michigan on the ropes, and potentially cause a reliever to be sent to warm up in the bullpen.

“I just feel badly for him,” Smith said. “I’m stressed out because we’re talking about ‘Do we take him out? Let him rest?’ but our plan going into today was to get him around 30 pitches.”

But Voit escaped the inning and earned a save, as the game ended fittingly — a ground ball directly back to Voit on the mound to secure the victory.

“He’s a tough, tough, tough dude,” Smith said. “I love that he’s in our dugout.”

Despite an up and down performance on the day, Voit fought through all the adversity he faced and showed the immense value he brings.