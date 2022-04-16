The young blood has begun to emerge.

The Michigan baseball team has struggled with pitching depth most of the season. However in the last few weeks a few new pieces have begun to emerge.

In the 18-6 victory Friday against Michigan State, on-point pitching came from a familiar face in sophomore right-hander Connor O’Halloran, but also some of that recently emerged talent.

O’Halloran got the Friday start once again, and he demonstrated why he’s earned that role.

O’Halloran went 5.2 innings, giving up just two runs and five hits. O’Halloran has been the Wolverines’ ace most of the season, and he shows no indication of relinquishing that title.

But even more valuable to Michigan than O’Halloran’s continued success, were the bullpen outings from freshmen right-handers Avery Goldensoph and Jake Keaser.

“It’s huge,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “We need some answers in the bullpen. … We need to bring some of these other guys along so every pitch that they throw is super valuable.”

Goldensoph has carved out a quiet consistency in recent weeks from the pen. He has pitched 9.2 innings across six appearances since March 25 and only given up runs in two of those appearances.

On Friday, Goldensoph tossed 2.1 innings, only giving up one run and notching two strikeouts.

He first came in during the bottom of the sixth inning to relieve O’Halloran with two men on and two men out. He struck out the first batter he saw to end the inning. And he had a similarly clean seventh inning, only allowing one hit.

Though he did run into some trouble in the eighth, loading the bases, he managed to get out of it while only allowing one run thanks to a popout, groundout and inning-ending strikeout.

“I thought Avery (Goldensoph) grew up a little bit,” Bakich said. “When he got bases loaded no outs and to minimize that inning the way he did and only give up one run … that was a huge step in his growth.”

With Michigan strapped for reliable relief pitching, Goldensoph’s emergence is critical, and the other Freshman on the mound Friday could prove to be just as useful.

While Keaser has seen time on the mound since the beginning of the season, he has also emerged as a force more recently.

Of his last six outings, five have been scoreless. In that time Keaser has also notched 10 strikeouts to just three walks allowed.

That strikeout prowess was on display Friday.

In the bottom of the ninth, after the Spartans started to get rolling against sophomore right hander Ahmad Harajli, Keaser was called in to relieve and shut the game down.

While he did start off by allowing a single and hitting a batter, he soon dialed in, getting three straight swinging strikeouts to end the game.

Michigan needs these young contributions, and they were vital to the Friday win.