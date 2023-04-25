It’s no secret, senior left fielder Tito Flores has not had the year he was imagining.

Entering the 2023 season as one of the Michigan baseball team’s best returning hitters, Flores batted .325 and .276 in 2021 and 2022, respectively, with over a .500 slugging percentage in both seasons.

However, this year Flores has not compared statistically. Aiming to simply stay in the lineup, Flores entered the Wolverines’ series against Michigan State batting below the dreaded .200 Mendoza Line.

And with the return of senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop, it was plausible for Michigan coach Tracy Smith to make Flores the odd man out for the rivalry weekend series.

But he refrained. In fact, the in-state rivalry element significantly contributed to his insertion into the lineup.

“He struggled,” Smith said April 21. “He struggled statistically, but it doesn’t impact how he goes about the process and getting better every day. … I would say a little bit of (the rivalry) went into my decision to play him today because he’s been important to this program.”

The decision was bold, as Flores started over senior outfielders Joey Velazquez and Joe Longo, both of whom are currently batting over .260.

But it paid off.

After a fly out to center in his first attempt, Flores reached base the next three times he stepped up to the plate — two of which were singles and the other on a hit-by-pitch. This performance gave the coaching staff credence to then place him in Saturday’s lineup.

On Saturday, the first pitch thrown toward Flores hit him directly on the shoulder. A veteran of the rivalry — hitting two home runs against the Spartans last year — Flores made a gesture and spared no words at the Michigan State dugout as he trotted over to first base.

“It goes back to the rivalry of its Michigan versus Michigan State, and what team’s the best in Michigan,” Flores said April 23. “And growing up within that, it’s like these games just meet more.”

That feeling was palpable as graduate first baseman Jack Van Remortel followed up the theatrics of Flores’s hit-by-pitch with a two-RBI single to give the Wolverines a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday to chase the Spartans’ starter, right-hander Harrison Cook.

Flores then ripped a double in his next at bat, before hitting another double on Sunday to elevate his batting average to .215 on the season. His performance over the weekend contributed to a crucial Big Ten series victory and an important improvement in Flores’s season trajectory.

“It’s been hard for me because that kid does everything right,” Smith said. “He works, works, works to have modest success this year. So for him to come out in a big series and really set the tone and play well, happy for him and happy for us.”

Evident from Smith’s sentiment, Flores’s weekend against Michigan State was a sight for his teammates’ sore eyes. Due to his leadership in the locker room and steadfast approach, he overcame his well-documented struggles thus far.

“You do the right things every day, you handle your business and then success will then come off that,” Flores said. “But you don’t change anything, you stay with your routine and it kind of goes off from there.”

Flores’ leadership has guided the Wolverines through their roller coaster of a season.

Now, his play is starting to catch up once again.