Amid a season of turbulence, the Michigan baseball team has had one guarantee throughout — the inability to find consistency on the mound in midweek games.

It started with a crushing 4-1 loss to Oakland in early March, and it only went downhill from there. Before their midweek matchup against Butler on Tuesday, the Wolverines ceded 5.6 runs on average in these games, peaking in an 11-10 loss to Akron on Mar. 21.

Part of that high average is due to the fact that midweek games have served as a sort of test run for Michigan coach Tracy Smith, allowing him to see what he has in his bullpen and attempt to learn who he can trust for next time. Against the Bulldogs, the Wolverines leaned on a group that has seen plenty of action this season in these games. By using a committee approach, these now-tested pitchers got the job done in a blowout, 13-2 victory.

“Guys are still getting after it,” Smith said. “We’re gonna continue running guys out and I’ll say it again — you get what you deserve.”

The day started with freshman right-hander Kurt Barr on the mound. Four walks, two hits, and 55 pitches in just three innings pitched is not ideal for Michigan, but Barr ultimately did what he had to — keep Butler from scoring.

“The whole purpose of your job is to keep the opposition from scoring,” Smith said. “The disappointing piece wasn’t necessarily the hits, but it was the walks.”

After Barr was relieved, the committee approach ensued.

Five Michigan pitchers closed the final six innings, combining for a total of just three walks among themselves. The Wolverines got through the first nine outs of the game with Barr’s clean slate, and the relievers held up their end of the bargain to keep Michigan in the game.

Signs of a return to mediocrity, though, came in the top of the sixth inning when graduate left-hander Walker Cleveland took over with one runner on base. On just his second pitch, he allowed a towering home run into center field, the Bulldogs’ first runs of the day and potentially an omen of bad fortune to come for the Wolverines.

That two-run blast cut Michigan’s lead to three, and at the time it was anyone’s ballgame. It was Cleveland’s mess to clean up, and he responded accordingly. He closed the inning on the very next hitter and handed off the ball to junior right-hander Ryan Zimmer in the eighth inning to shut the door.

Zimmer is a hard throwing reliever who seldom got a chance earlier in the season, but he has taken the chances he has been given and turned them into more opportunities. In three at bats, he struck out two hitters and induced an easy ground ball out to put the Butler bats to rest for good.

“Some roles are still to be had,” Smith said. “Some guys are capitalizing on that. (Zimmer) has come in the last couple of games and is just doing his job.”

The 13-2 victory against the Bulldogs showed signs that Smith’s formula of giving relievers a chance to show themselves is working. The improvements in the midweek games will likely allow more tenured relievers to focus on the weekend, ultimately helping the Wolverines in bigger matchups.

With the solution at his fingertips, Smith now sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the once-dreaded midweek games. Now all that Michigan needs going forward is for its bullpen committee to stay consistent.