What a difference a week can make.

Last Tuesday — while the Michigan baseball team was mired in a 2-5 conference slump following consecutive Big Ten series losses to Nebraska and Rutgers — the Wolverines found themselves tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings. They were slated to play third-place Michigan State the upcoming weekend, their postseason hopes in jeopardy amid a stretch of suboptimal play.

Then Michigan defeated the Spartans 5-3 on Friday and promptly clinched the series on Saturday behind a complete game from junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran. The Wolverines, suddenly tied for the most victories in the league, catapulted up the leaderboard to second place — with a new goal within reach.

“What we’re trying to do is win this thing ultimately,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said on Saturday. “ ‘This thing’ being the conference regular season.”

Smith continued, emphasizing the importance of a sweep to bolster the Wolverines’ championship objective:

“Our goal at the beginning of the season is ‘Hey, let’s just win weekends,’ ” Smith said. “We’ve accomplished that. But our goal is to win the conference. So if we want to win the conference, these games tomorrow on Sunday (matter).”

But those Sunday victories continue to elude Michigan. The very next day, the Wolverines were bludgeoned by the Spartans 14-2 — expanding their streak of losing series cappers.

Michigan hasn’t won the last game of a Big Ten series since the inaugural one against Penn State on March 26. And they haven’t just been losses. The Wolverines have struggled to simply compete, being outscored 42-9 over the past four finales versus Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Michigan State.

“You’re not going to win every (game),” Smith said on Sunday, after the most recent finale loss to the Spartans. “But the more important piece is getting over that hump … being a legitimate contender for a regular season conference championship. These are the ones that you gotta get.”

Michigan has fared much better on Friday and Saturday. In the first two games of Big Ten series, the Wolverines boast a record of 8-2 — much of that due to their formidable ace O’Halloran.

That early weekend success calculates to a third-place ranking as of now — jostling for position amongst a crowded pack with nine teams hovering between seven and nine wins.

But no team is better suited to maintain or improve upon their current standing than Michigan. With three series left, it will play the three teams comprising the bottom of the league — Northwestern, Minnesota and Ohio State, none of which are above .500. The Wolverines are fortunate to avoid being scheduled Indiana, Maryland or Iowa — the three teams populating the upper echelon of the standings alongside Michigan.

The softening of their schedule — coupled with the long-awaited return of senior designated hitter Jimmy Obertop to the cleanup spot and the recent resurgence of senior left fielder Tito Flores — means that the Wolverines’ lofty goals are attainable.

“(The players) recognize what’s at hand, which is a conference championship in front of us,” Smith reiterated on Saturday. “We control that.”

But to accomplish those regular season goals, Michigan will have to start winning on Sundays.