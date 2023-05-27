OMAHA, Neb. — In extending its stay into the weekend, the Michigan baseball team extinguished a large part of its already short bullpen. And with the potent offense of Iowa returning to the plate in a late-tournament rematch in the semifinals, the Wolverines issues boiled down not to poor pitching, but struggles at the plate.

With freshman right-hander Brandon Mann getting the start and a late-game appearance from its ace, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran, Michigan (28-28 overall, 15-13 Big Ten) held the Hawkeyes (42-13, 18-8) to just five runs, but failed to answer on offense, losing 5-0.

In a trend spanning across each of the Wolverines’ three prior games — and with Mann on the mound — the scoreboard remained unscathed from both sides through the early innings.

“When it comes to (Mann), he’s just one of those guys that’s gonna get out there and compete,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “(Compete) every pitch and try to win as many as possible.”

It took until the bottom of the third inning to break the silence. Mann, who kept Iowa in check for the first two innings, loaded the bases before promptly ending his afternoon, yielding to graduate right-hander Eamon Horwedel. But Horwedel couldn’t escape the inning either, ceding the first run of the game on a hit-by-pitch RBI to start the scoring.

From there, the pitching duel ensued with Iowa right-hander Ty Langenberg throwing numerous flawless innings and Michigan’s one blemish remaining the singular tick on the scoreboard through five innings of play.

With Horwedel dealing for three innings, the Wolverines decided it was time to truly take control of the game in the sixth inning — calling O’Halloran’s name from the bullpen.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year entered for just his second relief appearance of the year — with the weight of the entire season on his shoulders in a 1-0 game— after throwing over ninety pitches on Tuesday.

In a mirror image of Tuesday’s game, though, O’Halloran was shelled immediately by the Hawkeyes. A deep triple on just his second pitch drove in a run and doubled Iowa’s small lead.

All the while, Michigan’s offensive struggles continued at the hands of Langenberg’s seven inning gem. Even when posed with runners in scoring position in the seventh, the Wolverines couldn’t muster any runs, grounding into a double play to stay on its cold streak.

“There’s not a lot of transfer because you could get blown out by ten one day and then you could win by ten the next,” Smith said. “I’d love to say we were just terrible today and we’re done, but I don’t believe that. (Langenberg) was pretty good.”

The shadow of Friday’s offensive explosion loomed high over Michigan’s head, but the Wolverines couldn’t recreate their staggering performance.

Iowa attacked O’Halloran once more in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring on a single which was hit against the shift into left field — the Hawkeyes had O’Halloran’s number and didn’t stop calling. Another RBI single put runners on the corners that eventually turned into one final run and an insurmountable five-run lead.

“(O’Halloran) is a dude,” senior left fielder Tito Flores said. “Obviously it’s not the result we wanted…he’s a dude and he’s gonna have great success as he continues to go on.”

O’Halloran’s day, and likely his career at Michigan, was over with just one inning pitched, four hits and three earned runs — another uncharacteristic performance from the Wolverines’ most steady arm.

But from there, the damage was already done. Staring at a five-run deficit, the silent day on offense continued through the ninth inning for Michigan to end its campaign.

Unable to muster any production, the Wolverines were shutout in their final game of the season. Despite the upset over Indiana and unexpected tournament performances, the run stops at the hands of one of the best teams in the Big Ten and one that Michigan couldn’t figure out in its two attempts.