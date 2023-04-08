After batting ninth in the lineup every game he has played this season so far, Jonathan Kim found himself slotted in the three hole in a pivotal second game against Nebraska.

Stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, the freshman center fielder tripled into right field and drove home two runs, giving the Wolverines the necessary boost to get ahead and weather late scoring to stay ahead, eventually toppling the Cornhuskers.

Behind big hits like Kim’s, Michigan (17-13 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) evened the weekend series behind powerful bats, defeating the Cornhuskers (17-10-1, 3-2), 8-6.

“Middle of the night, I woke up and it just came to me,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “He’s been having success in the nine hole and you’re always a little bit tentative when you take someone out of that.”

The Wolverines, coming off of a one-run performance on Friday, didn’t turn their back to the challenge at hand. Despite a shaky top of the first inning in which they quickly went down 2-0, they punched back just as fast. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, senior right fielder Joey Velazquez popped a double into right field, scoring two and eliminating the thought of the poor opening.

“We do a play of the game after each game, you know, what got us going,” Smith said. “For us today, that was (Velazquez). We got punched in the mouth … but then to come back and answer is huge.”

With the momentum quickly back in its favor, Michigan piled on in the bottom of the second. A timely one-out single from senior second baseman Ted Burton drove in one run, and then the aforementioned triple from Kim followed, resulting in a 6-2 lead after just two innings.

“He’s a monster, man,” senior left fielder Jake Marti said of Kim. “He saw a mental shift at the beginning of the year, he was a little bit timid … I think he found that and he’s been aggressive lately.”

After the strong retaliation from the Wolverines, a back and forth slug fest ensued in the later innings.

Nebraska added singluar runs in both the top of the fifth and sixth innings, while Michigan did the same in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, ultimately holding its lead at four runs — the same as it was after the second inning.

The Wolverines did give up ground in the top of the eighth inning, however, as senior right-hander Noah Rennard allowed two runners on base before giving the ball to freshman right-hander Mitch Voit. Voit quickly allowed two runs, and a hit-by-pitch then loaded the bases for the Cornhuskers.

With the pressure squarely on him and the leading run on first base, the freshman came up big. Striking out the final batter on just three pitches, Voit held the lead at two runs.

The chance to gain security runs was there for Michigan after Voit navigated the crisis, but an unfruitful bottom of the eighth inning kept Nebraska close. With the weight of the series back in his hands, Voit returned to the mound in the top of the ninth inning.

Despite the shaky bottom of the eighth, he built off his strong end of that frame, making quick work of the side to secure the victory.

“What I don’t want to do is, if I would have taken him out, a guy that’s been in big leverage situations for us,” Smith said. “And let’s say (the Cornhuskers) come back and win that game, I would have been questioning myself.”

After taking jabs throughout the game from the Cornhusker’s strong bats, Michigan held on to the lead it generated early in the second inning behind Kim’s strong triple, never giving it up and maintaining a shot at winning the series on Sunday.