The Dayton outfielder chased Tito Flores’s rocket.

Flores, the junior outfielder, raced around second as his ball sailed just over the slant of the left field wall. He gave the Michigan baseball team a 3-2 lead which would stand for the rest of the day.

The Wolverines (11-8) defeated the Flyers (8-9), 4-2, to complete the sweep of their weekend series and start undefeated at Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan’s batters capitalized on a myriad of defensive mistakes and sloppy, out-of-control pitching from the Flyers.

The blunders started early.

In the bottom of the first, graduate outfielder Joe Stewart made it to third base off a wild pitch. Junior catcher Jimmy Obertop quickly capitalized with a single to bring him home and score the first run of the day.

Although they didn’t capitalize with runs, the Wolverines were gifted chances in the second and third via dropped pop ups. Flores and Stewart both reached scoring position with two outs, but the Flyers kept Michigan quiet.

The mistakes kept piling up in the fourth. Junior second baseman Ted Burton hit a grounder straight to the shortstop, but still made it to first when the first baseman dropped the throw.

Flores immediately stepped up and drilled a fastball straight to left field to punish the sloppy defense. Junior outfielder Clark Elliott expanded the lead to two with an RBI single to send a walked man home.

Flores again reached second without much effort in the fifth. Hit by a second pitch in the game, he dashed to second after another passed ball.

The Wolverines didn’t get any more easy opportunities, but they didn’t need them. The damage had been done.

Sophomore reliever Chase Allen checked in in the sixth and never looked back. He immediately struck out two batters and retired the third on a fly ball to Elliott.

He was lights out through the seventh and eighth where he recorded three strikeouts and three easily fieldable balls while allowing just one walk and no hits.

Staked with a two-run lead in the ninth, Allen picked up right where he left off with a quick groundout and strikeout. Dayton freshman outfielder Andrew Casey was the Flyers’ last hope.

He flew out straight to left field to end the game and secure the sweep for the Wolverines.