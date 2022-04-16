EAST LANSING — In the first game between the Michigan baseball team (18-15 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) and Michigan State (13-17, 2-5) at Jackson Field since 2007, the Wolverines ran away with it early and never faced serious opposition, winning 18-6.

From the outset, it looked to be a favorable day for the batters of both teams, as sustained winds of over 20 miles an hour jetted towards the right field wall.

It took just two pitches for Michigan to take advantage of the elements, as Elliott blasted a 346-foot home run over the right field wall in the first at-bat of the game. Not to be outdone, graduate third baseman Matt Frey joined in on the first inning’s action with a 400-plus foot home run of his own.

After a close fielder’s choice play put a Michigan base runner on first, things cascaded in a hurry for the Spartans in the second inning, as a single from senior first baseman Jack Van Remortal and a walk of redshirt junior left fielder Jordon Rogers set up a second home run for Elliott, this one a grand slam.

The Wolverines added their seventh run after graduate center fielder Joe Stewart was brought home by a groundout from junior second baseman Ted Burton.

In the third inning, Michigan continued to tee off in historic numbers, as junior designated hitter Tito Flores recorded its fourth home run of the game on a solo shot to right — just one shy of the Wolverines’ single game record with six innings left to play.

Michigan would score its ninth run of the game in the top of fourth inning, via a passed ball off the glove of the Spartan catcher Bryan Broecker. However, Michigan State would finally enter the scorecard with two runs the next half inning, after a bases-clearing triple by Broecker.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Spartans once again suffered from a cascade of mistakes in the sixth, as fielding woes would result in three runs for the Wolverines on four hits and an error.

On the mound, sophomore left-hander Connor O’Halloran would put up a quality start of 5.2 innings with only two runs and five hits, before being replaced by freshman right-hander Avery Goldensoph. Goldensoph would give up a triple in the bottom of the seventh, however the scoring threat would be averted after a flyout by left fielder Casey Mayes.

The Wolverines’ scoring would once again come in bunches in the eighth inning, starting with a 350-foot solo home run from Stewart. With the home run, Michigan tied the season high for home runs in a single game. A fielding error from Michigan State would turn a stolen third base attempt by Burton into the Wolverines’ 13th run of the game.

The Spartans would put up a run in the bottom half of the inning on a failed double play attempt, but Michigan wasn’t done yet — capping off their historic day with a four run top of the ninth that included a record breaking sixth team and third individual home run for Elliott.

It was the first three home run game for any Michigan player since Matt Ramsey hit three against Northwestern in 2016.

Michigan State finally recorded a two-run home run of their own in the bottom of the inning against sophomore right-hander Ahmad Harajii — but the attempt at a comeback would ultimately prove too little too late as freshman right-hander Jake Keaser took over and recorded the final three outs while giving up only one additional run.