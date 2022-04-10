The Michigan baseball team appears to be back on track.

After a rough week and a half for the Wolverines with a 1-4 record and only four runs a game, they rebounded with a sweep just before two of their most critical series of the year against Michigan State and Ohio State.

Michigan (17-14 overall) defeated Cal State Fullerton (10-20), 11-10, in its most back and forth game of the year. It completed the sweep of their weekend series and regained its momentum headed back into Big Ten play. The bats and dugout finally came back to life.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, junior left-hander Jacob Denner gave up a booming homer that left the bat at 110 miles an hour. The crowd knew it was gone the second it left the bat. The Titans had their first lead of the weekend.

The Wolverines quickly struck back in the third. A double from senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel put men on second and third with no outs and Michigan scored one of them on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-1.

Besides the one mistake, Denner had posted an almost perfect game to that point. But the floodgates opened in the fourth. He gave up two hits and hit a man with a pitch before catcher Austin Schell punctuated the four-run inning with another home run over the left-field wall.

Senior shortstop Riley Bertram kicked off the fourth with some power of his own. He smashed an RBI double just over a leaping left fielder. After an RBI walk, the Wolverines cut the deficit to two.

After a hit-by-pitch in the sixth, junior left fielder Jordon Rogers beamed it to the right-field corner to put two men in scoring position. However, they wouldn’t need a hit to make it home. The titan pitcher called time when he didn’t have it, and the error allowed both runners to immediately take a stroll to home plate.

Michigan wasn’t done.

Facing two outs with two men on in the seventh, junior designated hitter Tito Flores bombed another home run deep over the left-field wall. His three-run dinger and third hit of the game took back the lead and control of the game.

The Wolverines found themselves in the same situation in the eighth, but on defense. The batter hit a bouncer just through the hole in the right side of the infield, inches away from junior second baseman Ted Burton’s glove. Both men scored, and the game was tied yet again at 9-9.

Junior right-hander Noah Rennard drew more soft contact with the next hitter, but the blooped just off graduate third baseman Matt Frey’s glove to score once more and swing the lead back to the Titans.

Graduate center fielder Joe Stewart built real estate in right-hander Michael Weisberg’s head later in the eighth. He got hit with a laser to the shoulder to reach first, and advanced three times all on wild pitches to slide into home and tie the game at 10.

Graduate pinch-runner Alex Fedje-Johnson stood at third at the bottom of the ninth. In his first action all game, he was primed to win the game. Weisberg threw another wild pitch.

Fedje-Johnson stole home and walked off the game to win it for Michigan.