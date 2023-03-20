In Sunday afternoon’s series finale against Bradley, the Michigan baseball team’s offense went quiet.

With an opportunity to sweep the Braves and catapult their record above .500 for the first time since late February, the Wolverines’ hitters mustered just one run — bringing their four-game win streak to a halt.

But the deficiencies at the plate weren’t what Michigan coach Tracy Smith emphasized postgame.

“We’re still searching for (pitching) roles,” Smith said. “Disappointed with that piece today … (We are) trying to find some guys that hopefully can capture a role for us moving into conference play.”

In the first two games of the series — both Michigan victories — Smith used similar formulas to harness the Braves’ lineup. On Friday, junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran hurled six innings with no earned runs, racking up a pitch count of 114. In Sunday afternoon’s first game, junior right-hander Chase Allen fired 105 of his own, earning his second win of 2023. And in both, senior right-hander Noah Rennard came out of the bullpen to relieve the starter and protect the Wolverine lead.

“We couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Smith said. “ … The formula for wins has been starter, Rennard (then) Voit.”

The third pitcher in Smith’s equation is freshman third baseman and right-hander Mitch Voit, a two-way player who has thrown 12 innings thus far, earning a win and a save in the process. But after those four reliable arms have been depleted, no Michigan player has asserted themselves as a dependable inheritor of the mound.

The concerning development was especially evident in the 5-1 loss to Bradley that ended the doubleheader, when Smith used five different pitchers despite the shortened seven-inning affair.

“We need to find other guys that are capable,” Smith said. “You want to know what you are getting when you put the guy in and we’re still searching for that … it’s been a little bit of a flip of the coin.”

Senior left-hander Jacob Denner toed the rubber to start the second half of the double-header, lasting four innings and conceding two earned runs — adding a loss to his now 0-4 record. Right-handers junior Ryan Zimmer, senior John Torroella and junior Ahmad Harajli then combined for three runs surrendered in just two innings pitched.

But freshman right-hander Kurt Barr continues to excel in his brief appearances. He struck out two in the sixth, dropping his 11-inning sample size ERA to 1.64 — constructing a compelling case for a larger role in future games.

“Barr has been a bright spot for us,” Smith said. “He’s got the job done every single time.”

Due to the lack of depth, Smith articulated the necessity of the familiar Wolverine faces to be ready to go when Penn State comes to Ann Arbor on Friday for their inaugural Big Ten challenge.

“As we head into the weekend … our focus has got to be to make sure the pitching staff is well rested and ready to go,” Smith said.