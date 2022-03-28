Less than 4% of the Michigan baseball team’s at-bats have resulted in home runs this season.

Against Nebraska on Friday, graduate third baseman Matt Frey, junior outfielder Ted Burton, junior catcher Jimmy Obertop and junior outfielder Tito Flores overcame the odds and made history.

With two outs in the fifth inning, the four hitters rallied together and bombed four straight into the stands for the first time in Big Ten history.

“I think some of us have seen three, but I don’t think any of us have seen four,” Frey said. “ … That was fun for all of us to be a part of, and I wish we could do that every weekend.”

The Wolverines (13-10 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) took the series against the Cornhuskers (9-13, 1-2 Big Ten), bouncing back from a 13-9 loss with 8-6 and 6-1 wins.

Despite the four straight homers, the Huskers got back up and scored 10 unanswered runs of their own through the fifth and the sixth.

In the fifth inning, Nebraska’s first five batters erased a three-run deficit and took the lead without a single man out. With the bases loaded and only one out, senior right-hander Willie Weiss stepped in. He let up two more runs before ending the inning, but the avalanche looked like it had slowed down.

It had not.

In the sixth, Weiss let four straight men reach base before he was pulled. It didn’t get any less sloppy for Michigan, as the next two batters were hit and an error allowed the final run of the inning to score. The Wolverines found themselves down 13-6 when the dust finally settled. They wouldn’t overcome the deficit for the rest of the 13-9 loss.

It’s rare to break a batting record and still lose the game. But the real story is in how Michigan responded. This team has had bigger heartbreaks this season, like losses to No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 16 Texas Tech, so they know what it takes to rebound.

“You have to get punched in the face first and the teams that don’t schedule tough competition don’t quite take the blows,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “The only way you’ll be able to have that resilience is if you practice being resilient. … There’s nothing that’s going to happen the rest of the season that we haven’t already seen.”

The Wolverines looked stronger and more in control in the second game all the way to the eighth inning. However, they blew a 6-3 lead in the eighth and headed to the ninth tied at six.

Michigan’s last chance to win the game before extras fell on the shoulders of Obertop in the top of the ninth. Facing an 0-2 count with two outs and the bases loaded, he ripped one down the left field line. Two men scored to give the Wolverines an 8-6 lead that held.

Sunday’s game was a clinic that showed the Wolverines’ true potential. A pitching masterclass assisted by Frey’s third homer of the weekend and three RBIs resulted in a 6-1 domination. The statement win sealed the series and continued the upward trend of the weekend.

Many teams would stay defeated after a loss like Friday. But Michigan has been here before. Its strong player leadership and past experiences won it the series despite the early gut punch.

“The best teams that we’ve had here in the past are teams that eventually take ownership of the team and say, ‘Give me the keys and we’re gonna drive now,’ ” Bakich said. “And that’s a great feeling as a coach.”