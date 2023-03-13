Following the Michigan baseball team’s 4-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday, coach Tracy Smith articulated his disdain about the defeat that extended the Wolverines’ losing streak to six games.

“Embarrassing,” Smith said March 8. “ … This has to change.”

And during Michigan’s three-game stretch in Georgia this past weekend, the notches in the Wolverines win column did change — for the better. Michigan (6-9 overall) compiled a 2-1 record, securing two sorely-needed victories over UAB (4-11) and losing to host Kennesaw State (7-6).

On Friday against the Blazers, left-hander Connor O’Halloran delivered another lights-out performance — a sentence that is becoming routine as the junior’s stellar start to the season progresses. The Wolverine ace surrendered just one unearned run through eight strong innings, plummeting his ERA to below two. Half Michigan’s victories this season have come in games started by O’Halloran.

“I’ve been extremely impressed (with O’Halloran),” Smith said. “Every single time he toes the rubber, he gives us a chance to win.”

The Wolverine offense — catalyzed by multi-hit games from senior left-fielder Tito Flores, freshman third baseman Mitch Voit and sophomore designated-hitter Joe Longo — had provided a sufficient five runs, so when senior right-hander Noah Rennard entered for the ninth inning with a four-run lead, the Michigan winless streak seemed destined for extinction.

Then UAB catcher Henry Hunter launched a grand slam over the fence, knotting the score at five apiece.

But the Wolverines’ determination did not waver despite the momentum-swinging big fly. Graduate shortstop Cody Jefferis delivered a two-run single in the tenth — securing Michigan’s first victory since Feb. 26th.

“I was proud of the fact that we went back out and got the lead and held it,” Smith said.

Just three hours following the emotionally-draining win, Michigan looked to keep it going against Kennesaw State. The Owls, however, scored four early runs on Wolverine right-hander Chase Allen while Kennesaw State right-hander Blake Wehunt cruised through six scoreless innings.

Michigan threatened to come back — scoring three runs in the seventh behind senior right-fielder Joey Velasquez’s double and freshman center-fielder Johnathan Kim’s single — but couldn’t complete the comeback as the Owls snapped a five-game losing streak of their won.

On Saturday, the Wolverines found themselves playing from behind again. UAB mustered a 2-0 lead behind left-fielder Brayton Brown’s and third baseman Ben Abernathy’s extra-base hits in the sixth.

But this time, Michigan surmounted its early deficit. In the bottom of the sixth, a Voit single scored senior second baseman Ted Burton. In the eighth, junior third baseman Dylan Stanton’s RBI-single tied the game before a Voit sacrifice fly gave them a permanent 3-2 lead and secured a winning weekend for the Wolverines.

In addition to his two-RBI afternoon at the plate, Voit was also credited with the win on the mound — allowing just one hit and no runs through 3.2 innings in relief of senior left-hander Jacob Denner. Voit has yet to allow an earned run through ten-plus innings of work this season.

But despite the two victories over the weekend, Tracy Smith is not yet satisfied with his team’s play, as his postgame comments mirrored those of March 8th:

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Smith said. “We’re just making too many mistakes. Too many non-competitive at bats. … There’s a big gap between where we are now and where we need to be.

“That stuff has to get corrected as we get into Big Ten play.”