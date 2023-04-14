Last season, a throw across the diamond from sophomore third baseman Brandon Lawrence to senior first baseman Jack Van Remortel clinched the Michigan baseball team’s upset Big Ten Championship victory over Rutgers.

This season, the roles are reversed as the two teams prepare to face off again early in conference play.

The Wolverines sit at 6-3 in Big Ten play, and, in spite of their flaws, they are no longer the underdog in the rematch. The Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, are desperate to right the ship at 2-4 in conference play.

Embarking on this new role as the hunted rather than the hunters in the Big Ten, Michigan is approaching this pivotal series in Piscataway with enthusiasm.

“(Rutgers is) going to be home, we’re going to be on the road, so it’s always a challenge,” Michigan coach Tracy Smith said. “But our guys will be ready. I’m excited to get back out on the road and become road warriors again, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Yet as Michigan looks to embody that “road warrior” mentality, its weaknesses have the potential to be exacerbated by Rutgers — a team that still has the talent to compete with the top of the Big Ten and was projected to finish second in the conference preseason by D1Baseball.

Despite losing three of their top four statistical hitters from last season’s team, the Scarlet Knights’ hitters — especially their outfielders — can prey on the Wolverines’ backend pitchers.

Rutgers’ outfield is anchored by left fielder Evan Sleight, who bats .358 with eight home runs, and center fielder Ryan Lasko with .311 and eight long balls. Filling out the outfield is right fielder Trevor Cohen, who has worked his way into the lineup as a freshman, sporting a .346 batting average with a knack for solid contact.

This trio can bite on Michigan’s weak pitching depth. The Wolverines are still searching for a consistent Sunday starter and alternative relief arms. This deficiency, now chronic, has forced them back to the basics in attempting to find a fix.

“It’s about strikes and competing in the zone,” Smith said. “And that’s what we look for. Guys are still getting the opportunity, we don’t feel like we’ve got the equation solved yet but we’re going to continue running guys out.”

While the backend pitchers are still in flux, per usual, Michigan will likely rely on quality starts yet again on Friday and Saturday. Junior left-hander Connor O’Halloran has been lights out this season, and junior right-hander Chase Allen has produced numerous gritty starts despite his 5.10 ERA, making for a solid 1-2 punch.

But on Sunday?

If senior left-hander Jacob Denner is off his command, whether as the starter or in relief, the game could get away quickly for the Wolverines in a fashion similar to Sunday’s loss against Nebraska.

In order to maximize the results from its two consistent starters, Michigan’s hitting is critical. With Rutgers’ combined 4.91 ERA as a pitching staff, there will be opportunities at hand for the lineup — it just has to take advantage of them.

So far this season, the Wolverines have struggled with runners in scoring position, adding another area of emphasis that the coaching staff hopes will take care of itself with due time.

“We haven’t been really good with (bases) loaded or second (and) third pretty much all season,” Smith said “That stuff has a way of evening itself out. So hopefully as we get more into the season, the stuff will start to even itself out.”

With Michigan’s desire to even out their clutch hitting comes the Scarlet Knights’ desire to even the score after the Wolverines took three out of four games from them last season, including that crowning Big Ten Championship game.

Both teams have charted different paths since, but will collide in the Garden State this weekend once again looking to water over their flaws and sprout up in the Big Ten standings.