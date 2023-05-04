The Michigan baseball team has taken a similar approach to each midweek game thus far this season. Starting with a lesser used bullpen pitcher, followed by a lower end weekend pitcher in the middle innings and then finishing with freshman right-hander Mitch Voit to close in winning situations.

The midweek formula continued to create turbulent results all season. And the midweek matchups serve as a test for pitchers to see if they are ready to squeak into the weekend lineups. On Wednesday afternoon against Kent State, though, that formula changed for Michigan coach Tracy Smith and his staff.

Starting with senior right-hander Noah Rennard, who is often used for long relief or Sunday starts on weekends, the Wolverines established early that Wednesday’s game would be unusual. Rennard showed why he usually doesn’t see these spots, striking out four batters in just two innings pitched against the Golden Flashes.

“Strikes, (Rennard) has been a consistent strike thrower for us,” Smith said. “It’s always important to get off to a decent start.”

Despite the unusual decision to start Rennard, it appeared for a moment that the game plan would return to the usual approach with a platoon of lesser used bullpen pieces, due to junior right-hander Ahmad Harajli entering the game for Rennard — a pitcher who has seen plenty of midweek action this season.

Harajli pitched a perfect three up, three down third inning before exiting the game at the start of the fourth for another seasoned weekend veteran, junior right-hander Chase Allen. This decision turned the tide, given that Smith was looking for something different than the usual approach despite Harajli’s stainless inning.

“Harajli coming in and having a good, solid start,” Smith said. “Different combos and everybody succeeding was fun to see.”

These stronger arms usually signify success, but the approach didn’t ensure a victory for the Wolverines.

Allen is the usual Saturday starter for Michigan, but his experience wasn’t enough to keep Kent State down. He allowed a two-run homer on the second batter he faced in the fourth inning, keeping the game close.

“He’s one of our better arms, it’s just unfortunate,” Smith said. “It’s just how baseball is because he did not pitch poorly. The guy just put the bat on the ball and beat it out.”

Following the early decision to pull Harajli and go to Allen, Smith relied on weekend pitchers to remain steady for the rest of the game. Senior left-hander Jacob Denner followed Allen and Voit got the final two inning.

With the new approach to a midweek game, Smith’s pitchers did just enough to win the game, but the lack of trust deep in his bullpen shows the flaws that could prove costly for Michigan in postseason play.

Having to put more pressure on veteran pitchers, who will undoubtedly face higher leverage innings against the next three Big Ten opponents, during a midweek game is a formula that most coaches don’t want to rely on down the stretch — but for Smith, he might have no other option.